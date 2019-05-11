Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Osaka intends to call 2nd referendum in fall 2020 on metropolis plan

OSAKA

Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said Saturday he wants to hold a referendum around fall 2020 on whether to restructure the western Japanese city into a metropolis like Tokyo in a bid to cut governance costs.

The "Osaka metropolis" plan was rejected in a referendum in 2015. But Matsui and his political group have been gaining momentum to revive the plan since they scored victories in key local elections and some opponents showed signs of an about-face.

"I want to have (a referendum) in around a year and a half," Matsui told reporters.

Matsui, a former governor of Osaka Prefecture who heads Osaka Ishin no Kai, was elected as new mayor in April with the group's policy chief and former mayor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, elected as new governor.

They beat candidates including those backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito.

On Saturday, the local chapters of the LDP and Komeito said they will cooperate with Osaka Ishin in seeking to hold a referendum.

A referendum would be called after both the prefectural and municipal assemblies approve a restructuring plan. In 2017, the assemblies jointly set up a legal council to draw the plan.

Osaka Ishin, which has a majority only in the prefectural assembly, had asked for cooperation from Komeito.

The metropolis plan was originally drafted by former Osaka Gov and Mayor Toru Hashimoto, who sought to reorganize the administration of the city into a government similar to Tokyo's in a bid to save hundreds of billions of yen in taxpayers' money by reducing functional overlaps between the prefectural and city governments.

But in the May 2015 referendum, voters dismissed the argument, with both ruling and opposition parties insisting that many costs could be cut without the reform.

I hope they do it, and i hope they win. That's the only future for Osaka.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Without this win Osaka is finished. They will never recover from another loss.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

