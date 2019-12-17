Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The skyline of Osaka Photo: REUTERS file
Osaka likely to hold referendum on metropolis plan in November 2020

3 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said Monday he is considering holding a referendum next November on whether to restructure the western Japanese city into a metropolis like Tokyo to seek more effective governance.

A specific date will be determined after consultations with the local chapter of Komeito, which is considering supporting the "Osaka metropolis" plan, a political group promoting the plan said.

"Everyone is busy in December. I want to schedule it when it's easier to vote," said Matsui, a former Osaka governor who heads Osaka Ishin no Kai.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who also serves as acting leader of Osaka Ishin no Kai, told reporters that the political group intends to propose to Komeito holding a referendum "in early November when it is relatively warm."

An outline of the metropolis plan has already been drawn up by a legal council for discussion by prefectural and municipal assembly members.

The council is expected to hold a midterm vote on Dec. 26 to see whether members of each faction support the plan or not, followed by briefing sessions to local residents from March to April. The plan will be formally adopted around June.

Yoshimura said approval from prefectural and municipal assemblies for the plan -- a procedure required to hold a referendum -- is expected to be obtained in early September.

The metropolis plan was originally drafted by former Osaka Gov and Mayor Toru Hashimoto to reorganize the administration of the city into a government similar to Tokyo's in a bid to save hundreds of billions of yen in taxpayers' money by reducing functional overlaps between the prefectural and city governments.

But voters dismissed the argument in the May 2015 referendum with both ruling and opposition parties insisting that many costs could be cut without the reform.

The plan gained momentum after Osaka Ishin no Kai won local elections to choose a new mayor and prefectural governor in April this year, with Matsui elected as new mayor and former Osaka Mayor Yoshimura elected as new governor.

In short, the plan means to reduce waste and bureaucracy.

Who wouldn’t be for that?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But voters dismissed the argument in the May 2015 referendum with both ruling and opposition parties insisting that many costs could be cut without the reform.

More like the politicians dont want to lose their cut of the pie!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I have heard about this restructure but I haven’t followed it closely. Admittedly I am not informed enough to form much of an opinion. If the plan would make for efficient government then I suppose that’s reason enough, but as a former resident of the Fu I would be a little sad to see the Fu fade away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

