Ousted ex-Thai PM Yingluck, brother - both fugitives - in Japan to attend event

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (R) and her brother Thaksin Shinawatra, another former prime minister of the country, attend an event in Tokyo on Thursday.

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaksin Shinawatra, both fugitives forced to live abroad, arrived in Japan on Thursday.

Yingluck and Thaksin are set to stay in Japan through Sunday before traveling to China, a person close to them said. It is their second visit this year following an earlier one in February.

Former Japanese politician Hajime Ishii, an acquaintance of the siblings, invited them to an event in Tokyo to celebrate the publication of his new book. They were introduced on stage and photographed with other guests but declined to make any comment to the media.

Yingluck was last year sentenced in absentia by the Supreme Court to five years in prison for negligence in handling a rice subsidy project that resulted in massive losses to state coffers. She fled the country last August ahead of the verdict and is believed to be applying for political asylum in Britain.

Thaksin, who was ousted as prime minister in a military coup in 2006, also fled abroad in 2008 to avoid a corruption conviction. He lives in self-imposed exile in Dubai.

© KYODO