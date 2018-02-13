Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ousted Thai leaders leave Japan for Hong Kong

TOKYO

Thailand's ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaksin Shinawatra, both fugitives forced to live overseas, left for Hong Kong on Tuesday, sources close to them said.

They had stayed in Japan since Saturday, according to the sources.

Yingluck was last year sentenced in absentia by Thailand's Supreme Court to five years in prison for negligence in handling a rice subsidy project that resulted in massive losses to state coffers. She fled the country last August ahead of the verdict and was later confirmed to be in Britain.

Thaksin was ousted as prime minister in a military coup in 2006. He fled abroad to avoid a corruption conviction.

Yingluck, who is believed to have visited Japan for the first time after fleeing Thailand, was accompanied by Thaksin as well as Somchai Wongsawat, their brother-in-law and another former Thai prime minister. They stayed in Japan for private purposes, the sources said.

Yingluck had been exceptionally granted permission for entry by the Japanese government, the sources said. She has sought asylum in Britain.

so Japan permits convicted criminals entry to the country if they have a lot of money?

Certainly seems that way from the limited info I have seen.

Very democratic convictions....not....their party still wins elections...

Thailand is ruled by a military junta with no rule of law... Just the arbitrary actions of the military. These former prime ministers might be corrupt and in need of punishment, but calling them "convicted criminals" is a stretch when they have been "convicted" by a group of military thugs that have repealed the constitution and rule by fiat.

