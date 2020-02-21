Outbreak, economic ills dim luster of Japan's Olympic year

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should be basking in the limelight this year in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Instead, the virus outbreak that has spread from China to even remote parts of Japan has Abe and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party playing defense.
Abe has skated through numerous scandals since taking office in late 2012. A relatively strong economy, robust share prices and the absence of strong political rivals have enabled him to hang on as the country's longest-serving prime minister, with a solid majority coalition.
But at a time when the country should be gearing up for the mass celebration of its first Summer Olympics since 1964, Abe and his government are battling criticism from both within and outside Japan over how they've dealt with the outbreak. That's particularly true of Tokyo's handling of the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship stuck in quarantine in Yokohama as growing numbers of its 3,700 passengers and crew fell sick or were evacuated.
Japan's economy contracted 6.3% in the last quarter of 2019, after an Oct 1 sales tax hike dented demand at a time when exports already were languishing thanks to the China-U.S. trade war and trade friction between Tokyo and neighboring South Korea. The boost that Abe got from soaring stock prices early in his first term, when the Nikkei 225 share index more than doubled in 2013-2015, has faded with the index on a plateau for the past two years.
With the virus outbreak, tourism has nosedived with cancellations of tens of thousands of flights. Chinese tourists, the mainstay of regional travel with nearly 10 million visiting Japan in 2019, are staying away now that the virus has spread beyond the cruise ship to Okinawa, Wakayama and other relatively remote parts of the country as well as Tokyo.
"A multitude of things are going wrong simultaneously, not just for Abe but for Japan as a whole," said Michael Cucek, assistant professor for Asian Studies at Temple University in Tokyo. "It's a concatenation of things."
As of Friday, Japan had reported three deaths and 739 cases of the new virus, including 634 from the cruise ship. The last cruise ship passengers testing negative for the virus were due to disembark after a prolonged quarantine on board that drew criticism given the tight quarters and difficulty of isolating sick people from the healthy. Six health workers, including government officials, contracted the virus, raising questions about the effectiveness of protective measures used.
"Basically the quarantine of a ship is a 19th century type of a strategy. But it was probably hard to make any kind of a decision," said Hitoshi Oshitani, a virology professor at Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine. "The cruise ship issue is getting bigger and bigger as a political issue."
The coronavirus crisis hit home just as Abe's supporters were gearing up to try to change the rules to allow him a fourth three-year term after his current term ends next year. As the numbers affected by the virus have risen, his popularity ratings have fallen.
A recent poll by the Kyodo News service showed support ratings for Abe's cabinet this month sank 8.3 points from January, with only 36% of those questioned happy with the government's measures to contain the outbreak.
"Turmoil in Nagatacho: Will Abe's super-long administration finally end?" asked a headline in the business magazine President.
Koichi Nakano, an international politics professor at Sophia University in Tokyo, said Abe's presence was largely missing at the forefront of the crisis management, especially in the case of the Diamond Princess.
"Instead of demonstrating and winning international trust about Japan's crisis management capability ahead of the Olympics, he did just the opposite and made the international community doubt if Japan can handle this," he said.
Abe's opponents, and even his usual ultra-right wing supporters, have accused him of being "soft" on China and seeking to avoid offending Beijing ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's planned visit to Tokyo in April by delaying travel restrictions during the Lunar New Year holidays in late January, when it was already clear the outbreak was spreading from its epicenter in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
Shu Watanabe, of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, accused the government of lacking a sense of crisis. A welcome message posted on the website of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing saying "We look forward to receiving many Chinese guests visiting Japan," made "everyone wonder what on earth Japan is doing," Watanabe said. The message has since been removed.
Questioned Thursday in parliament about the number of Chinese still visiting or transiting through Japan, Katsunobu Kato, the minister of health, said it would be "impossible to 100% shut down" arrivals. He deflected requests to assess the effectiveness of the quarantine measures.
Japan's leaders have improved their crisis management from the time of the 2011 triple earthquake-tsunami-nuclear disasters, but the reluctance to take quick, decisive action remains a chronic problem, says Cucek.
"They have crisis plans. They have crisis training but a crisis also requires leadership," he said. "That's what's missing, the people who are willing to take the hard decisions."
With the future so uncertain and many events being curtailed or postponed, some in Japan are calling for the Olympics to be postponed or moved to another venue, following the example of many other major events, including the Liberal Democrats' party congress, planned for March 8 and postponed for now.
So far, Abe and other government officials have insisted the Games, with 11,000 competitors and multi-billion dollar investments from television and other sponsors, will go ahead as planned in July, despite cancellations of various preliminary events and many other non-Olympic happenings.
Asked Friday if the government would consider moving the Olympics or postponing them, Abe's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said Japan had the "full confidence" of the International Olympic Committee.
"We intend to continue to work closely with the IOC and Tokyo Metropolitan government to ensure the Olympics will be held in a way that ensures athletes and spectators can participate safely," Suga said.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
8 Comments
Login to comment
sf2k
Will the IOC be paying Tokyo back? Don't think so.
kurisupisu
When Abe failed to adequately address the plight of foreigners contracting a virulent disease aboard a locked down ship, he lost credibility abroad-not a positive impression!
Kenichi Mitomi
Call IOC to suggest backup plan to move Olympics 2020 to London and seek possibility for other cities around the world to host as alternative ? Time moved on and hosting in one city do not make sense any longer.
divinda
Oh, fear of getting infected in Japan is why there aren't many Chinese tourists recently?
Silly me, I thought they weren't coming due to China's ban on group tours leaving its country and the fact that a dozen Japanese airports now refuse flights from China.
JJ Jetplane
@sf2k
The IOC is only responsible for paying for the medals and the prize money from the pot for the athletes. IOC didn't make Tokyo bid for the Olympics. Tokyo and Japan made that choice.
The Olympics used to be a great way for countries to profit off of the increased attention. However, in an era of privatization, ballooning costs, and easy access to travel the Olympics now shoulders the host country and city with burdensome debt.
Cricky
It's all about Abe! He doesn't care at all about the public. Except fleecing them of income. Future plans...himself. Quality of life for underlings.....who? As long as he can shack hands with like minded degenerates his OK. The rest of us just hope by accident something positive for us because he sure doesn't plan it. He just wants to parade in a Super Mario costume be on stage with AKB48 and receive soooo much love from middle aged men. There was never going to be lustre for Tokoyo residents just another difficulty for day to day life. Now a virus that honestly Nuroviris hits every year and that's nasty.
Even silver spoons can be unpalatable.
rgcivilian1
I will keep it small 1. root source: spread from China 2. election year and voter memory against politicos action taken.
rgcivilian1
The root source country should be held accountable and responsible to pay restitution for even working on advancing a known dangerous pathogen and alter its genetic makeup synthetically creating a super bug at a military lab which is not for peaceful intent else it would be at an ordinary research lab. Failure to raise the awareness and alarm until it was out of control, while trying to mask the problem didn't help. Censorship and oppression on those in the scientific community was not a good move by this source nation either. Repercussion action for all nation and its peoples affected.