 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: REUTERS file
politics

Outgoing PM Ishiba plans statement to mark 80 years since WWII ended

1 Comment
TOKYO

Outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to issue a statement next month to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, focusing on the causes of Japan's entry into the conflict, a source close to him said Tuesday.

The timing is expected to fall between the Oct 4 presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, still headed by Ishiba, and his formal resignation later in the month, as he seeks to avoid influencing the leadership race, the source added.

Since becoming prime minister in October 2024, Ishiba has repeatedly stressed the need to "learn humbly from history," highlighting military prewar excesses and questioning how civilian control should be exercised in policymaking.

Even after the ruling coalition's major setback in July's House of Councillors election, Ishiba showed strong interest in delivering a statement. He deliberately refrained from doing anything on Aug 15, the anniversary of Japan's defeat, and Sept. 2, when the surrender document was signed.

Within the LDP, conservative members argue that a decisive end to "apology diplomacy" came in 2015 with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's 70th anniversary statement, and they have urged Ishiba to not even issue a personal declaration on wartime history.

By contrast, Tetsuo Saito, leader of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, voiced support for Ishiba's intention to issue a message.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Please be mindful, since every Japan moves about WW2 usually will make Japan's neighboring countries have steaming ears, whenever Japanese politician make a move or even careless statement.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo