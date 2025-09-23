Outgoing PM Ishiba plans statement to mark 80 years since WWII ended

Outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to issue a statement next month to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, focusing on the causes of Japan's entry into the conflict, a source close to him said Tuesday.

The timing is expected to fall between the Oct 4 presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, still headed by Ishiba, and his formal resignation later in the month, as he seeks to avoid influencing the leadership race, the source added.

Since becoming prime minister in October 2024, Ishiba has repeatedly stressed the need to "learn humbly from history," highlighting military prewar excesses and questioning how civilian control should be exercised in policymaking.

Even after the ruling coalition's major setback in July's House of Councillors election, Ishiba showed strong interest in delivering a statement. He deliberately refrained from doing anything on Aug 15, the anniversary of Japan's defeat, and Sept. 2, when the surrender document was signed.

Within the LDP, conservative members argue that a decisive end to "apology diplomacy" came in 2015 with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's 70th anniversary statement, and they have urged Ishiba to not even issue a personal declaration on wartime history.

By contrast, Tetsuo Saito, leader of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, voiced support for Ishiba's intention to issue a message.

© KYODO