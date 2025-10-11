 Japan Today
politics

Outgoing PM Ishiba honors fallen SDF personnel at memorial

TOKYO

Outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of Self-Defense Forces personnel who died in the line of duty, vowing at a memorial ceremony to protect Japanese lives and livelihoods.

"The loss of personnel who devoted themselves fully to their duties is truly heartbreaking," said Ishiba, who is set to step down later this month, at the Defense Ministry. "We will carry on their will and do our utmost to safeguard the nation's peace and the lives of its citizens."

The ceremony paid tribute to 30 personnel who died in the line of duty over the year to the end of August, among them two Air Self-Defense Force crew members killed in the crash of a T-4 training jet in May in central Japan.

According to the government, the victims comprised 13 from the Ground Self-Defense Force, 10 from the Maritime Self-Defense Force, six from the ASDF, and one from the ministry's Tohoku Defense Bureau.

Since the establishment of the SDF's predecessor, the National Police Reserve, in 1950, 2,142 personnel have died while serving, including those honored this year.

On Friday, Ishiba renewed Japan's pledge to pursue peace in his message marking 80 years since the end of World War II, stressing the importance of civilian control over the military as a key lesson from the war rather than delving into divisive historical interpretations.

