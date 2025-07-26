Over 50% of Japan's upper house lawmakers oppose LDP-led government

A postelection survey conducted by Kyodo News showed Friday that 56.4 percent of House of Councillors members do not favor a ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito party.

Asked about the preferred form of government after the election, 23.3 percent supported an opposition-led coalition, while 33.1 percent called for a new political framework through realignment, indicating a desire for change from the current ruling structure.

The survey was compiled days after the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's LDP lost its majority in the upper house election, having already become a minority in the more powerful House of Representatives late last year.

On the issue of foreign labor in Japan, 50.3 percent of respondents expressed support or partial agreement with increasing the number of workers from abroad, while 31.3 percent voiced opposition or some reluctance toward such an expansion.

The survey collected responses from 163 upper house members -- both winners in the latest race and incumbents whose seats were not contested. A total of 124 of the 248 seats were contested on Sunday, along with one to fill a vacancy.

With online strategies becoming more common to attract younger voters in Japan, 65.0 percent said certain restrictions should be placed on the use of social media during election campaigns, while 20.2 percent opposed such regulations.

Asked to name up to three top policy priorities after the election, 78.5 percent cited steps to curb the negative impact of inflation, followed by 51.5 percent for pension and healthcare, and 47.9 percent for child support and tackling the declining birthrate.

Cutting the politically sensitive consumption tax rate, a major issue in the election campaign, was backed by 70.6 percent, with 19.0 percent opposed, while 58.9 percent supported legally recognizing same-sex marriage, outpacing 24.5 percent who were against it.

In a question on the future of imperial succession, 42.3 percent supported keeping the male-only patrilineal system, 22.1 percent favored allowing female emperors, and 14.7 percent backed permitting both female emperors and those descended from the maternal line.

