 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: AFP
politics

Pacific islands, Japan strongly oppose status quo change by force

1 Comment
By Kyoko HASEGAWA
YOKYO

Pacific island states and Japan on Thursday said they "expressed strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by the threat or use of force or coercion", in a veiled reference to China.

Such phrasing is often used by the United States and its allies to refer to Beijing's growing influence and military capacity in the Asia-Pacific.

Tokyo and the 18 Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) members did not mention China explicitly in a joint statement after a three-day summit in the Japanese capital.

But the language in their declaration at the 10th triennial PALM talks was stronger than that in the statement from the gathering's last iteration PALM9, held virtually in 2021.

"Leaders committed to ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific region, and noted with concern the rapid military buildup which is not conducive to this end and called for proactive, responsible and transparent engagement to uphold regional peace and security," it said.

With U.S. support, Japan has strengthened defense cooperation in the hotly contested Pacific region where China is also offering aid for infrastructure and security.

Ships carrying vital energy imports to Japan pass through the waterways surrounding the PIF members, which are also important fishing zones for Japan.

"The environment surrounding us has changed a lot since the first PALM summit was held, and we are facing complicated challenges," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

China signed a secretive security pact with Solomon Islands in 2022, sparking fears it could one day use the island to gain a strategic military toehold in the region despite assurances from Beijing and Honiara.

In January, PIF member Nauru cut ties with Taiwan in favor of China -- leaving only 12 states worldwide that recognize Taipei diplomatically, including Palau, another PIF member.

Palau's national security coordinator Jennifer Anson this week expressed hope for Japanese support in maritime surveillance to track Chinese research vessels in Palau's exclusive economic zone, according to broadcaster NHK.

Thursday's statement called for a "free, open and sustainable maritime order based on the rule of law".

"The PALM Partners will, based on national request, respect for national sovereignty, policies and processes, strengthen defense exchanges through port calls in the Pacific by Japan Self Defense Force (JSDF) aircrafts and vessels," it said.

The PALM summit brings together Japan and representatives from PIF nations including Australia and New Zealand.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The last time status quo changed by force was the first half of the 20th century by Japan, the USA (and maybe Australia?). It's not a well known part of the world that's for sure.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo