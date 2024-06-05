 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. speaks at an interview with Reuters in Tokyo
Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr Image: REUTERS file
politics

Palau president, visiting Tokyo, says he expects China to try to meddle in election

0 Comments
By Sakura Murakami
TOKYO

The Pacific island nation of Palau expects China to attempt to meddle in a national election later this year over its recognition of Taiwan, President Surangel Whipps Jr said in an interview with Reuters.

His support of Palau's recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign state makes him "the enemy" in the eyes of China, Whipps said, adding that China "would probably want to remove me and put somebody else in that would be more friendly to those overtures."

"I think in every election the Chinese are always involved," he added, speaking to Reuters during a visit to Tokyo a month before Japan hosts a meeting of Pacific island leaders.

Palau is one of 12 countries that still recognize Taiwan, after fellow Pacific island nation Nauru re-established relations with China days after Taiwan held a presidential election in January.

Washington and Beijing are vying for influence in the Pacific, as China increases its military presence in the area.

In a bid to boost capabilities in the region, the United States has begun work on an over-the-horizon radar system and has discussed the permanent deployment of U.S. Patriot missile defense batteries in Palau.

"The U.S. has said, we don't think the threat is there yet... If there is a threat, of course, they're responsible for our security. They will deploy them," Whipps said of the potential Patriot system, without elaborating further.

Whipps also confirmed that Palau's government had suffered a cyberattack in March, blaming China for the incident which saw some 20,000 documents stolen and leaked onto the dark web.

He met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, where the two leaders affirmed the deepening of maritime security cooperation between their countries according to a statement by Japan's foreign ministry.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog