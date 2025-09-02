Palestine envoy asks Japan to join list of nations recognizing statehood

Palestine's representative to Japan on Tuesday called for Tokyo to join the growing number of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"We urge Japan to recognize the state of Palestine," said Waleed Siam, the representative of the Permanent Mission of Palestine to Japan, adding that "justice is not an option" as Israel continues its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Siam conceded, however, that Japan is in a difficult position to join countries such as France and Britain in recognizing Palestinian statehood during this month's U.N. General Assembly, when there is mounting momentum toward a two-state solution.

"We understand what Japan is going through," Siam said. He added that Japan faces political and economic challenges, including the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States.

Siam's plea came as the International Association of Genocide Scholars, comprised of leading experts on the subject, passed a resolution Monday stating that Israel's policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal criteria for genocide.

On Oct. 7, 2023, militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, leaving about 1,200 people dead and taking hundreds captive, prompting massive Israeli retaliation.

According to Gaza health authorities, the death toll in the territory has exceeded 60,000 since the start of hostilities, with increasing numbers of deaths from starvation and malnutrition as Israel has allowed only limited aid into the enclave.

Largely dependent on the Middle East for oil imports, resource-poor Japan has traditionally pursued "balanced diplomacy" between Muslim nations and Israel, a country backed by the United States, which is Tokyo's close security ally.

