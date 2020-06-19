Pandemic prevents 6 envoys from presenting credentials to emperor

Six new ambassadors to Japan have not yet handed their credentials to Emperor Naruhito due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, leaving them as ambassadors-in-waiting according to diplomatic protocol.

But the ambassadors of Tonga, Rwanda, East Timor, Mali, Tanzania and Azerbaijan have started diplomatic activities after submitting copies of their credentials to the Foreign Ministry.

The Imperial Household Agency plans to hold credential presentation ceremonies for the ambassadors, possibly by the end of June, depending on the number of new coronavirus infections in Tokyo and other parts of the country.

Japan lifted its final advisories recommending against inter-prefecture travel on Friday, nearly a month after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fully lifted a state of emergency.

To serve as an "ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary" in Japan, an ambassador-in-waiting must present credentials from the head of his or her country to the emperor in a ceremony at the "Matsu no Ma" state room of the Imperial Palace.

The ambassadors of Tonga and Rwanda were scheduled to present their credentials on April 9, but the event was postponed because Abe declared a state of emergency two days earlier for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures to curb the spread of the virus.

The Imperial Household Agency, which oversees such events in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, said one reason for the postponement was to avoid attracting sightseers, as ambassadors travel by horse-drawn carriage from Tokyo Station to the Imperial Palace.

No ceremonies have been held since the Thai and Cuban ambassadors presented their credentials to the emperor on March 17.

The virus has also prevented some Japanese ambassadors from taking up their posts overseas, due to the global restrictions on air travel.

