Party leaders clash over tax, Constitution before upper house election

The leaders of Japan's major political parties faced off in a debate Sunday over the planned consumption tax hike and Japan's pacifist Constitution ahead of the start of official campaigning this week for the upper house election.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during an online debate that there is no change in the plan to raise the consumption tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October, in response to criticism from all five opposition party leaders.

"The consumption tax hike is necessary as a stable revenue source" for the government's plan to provide free education and child care programs, said Abe, who is president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the first debate among party leaders ahead of the July 21 election, Yuichiro Tamaki of the Democratic Party for the People said the consumption tax should be suspended unless tepid consumer spending picks up.

Yukio Edano of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan echoed the view, saying the Japanese economy needs to be put on "a full-fledged recovery track by expanding household spending."

Abe sought to brush aside concern about the reliability of Japan's public pension system after a controversial report by a government panel drew public attention recently. The report estimated that the average retired couple would face a shortfall of 20 million yen ($185,000) under the current pension system, if they live to be 95 years old.

"We will improve the economy so that (the country) will get out of deflation" to secure pension funding, he said.

Among other key issues during the debate was the future of Japan's pacifist Constitution, as Abe has repeatedly expressed hope to rewrite the supreme law's war-renouncing Article 9 in 2020.

"Do you believe the public is hoping for constitutional revision? Many do not," Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii said.

Japan Innovation Party head Ichiro Matsui, who serves as mayor of the city of Osaka and is not a member of parliament, said more Diet panel sessions should be held to promote debate on revising the Constitution.

The ruling bloc of the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito, headed by Natsuo Yamaguchi, currently does not have the two-thirds majority in the upper chamber necessary to initiate a national referendum on constitutional revision.

