Party leaders make last-minute appeals before upper house election

Party leaders rallied voter support in various parts of Japan on Saturday, wrapping up more than two weeks of official campaigning for the upper house election.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has pushed constitutional reform as of the main issues for Sunday's House of Councillors election in which 370 candidates will vie for 124 seats.

But the reliability of the public pension system also came under intense scrutiny after a government report estimated that under the current arrangements a retired couple would face a 20 million yen ($185,000) shortfall if they live to be 95 years old.

Social security costs are expected to continue to rise in Japan, as the debt-ridden country grapples with the rapid aging of its population.

"The opposition bloc is only raising concerns without presenting how they are going to secure funding (to make the pension system sustainable)," Abe said in a stump speech in Akita, where an LDP incumbent is being challenged by a candidate backed by multiple opposition parties.

"We can increase pension benefits if we can make sure the economy grows," Abe said.

The opposition camp, meanwhile, criticized the Abe government for having refused to accept the report because it contradicts the government's view that the pension system is the basis of household finances during post-retirement years.

In addition to the pension issue, the country's ruling and opposition parties remain divided over key issues such as whether to amend the pacifist Constitution and if the consumption tax should be increased from 8 percent to 10 percent in October as planned.

While polls point to a solid win for the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito, opposition parties have been scrambling to highlight their points of difference on the key issues during the 17-day campaign.

Hoping to coalesce the anti-LDP vote to become a viable counterbalance to the ruling coalition, opposition parties are joining forces by fielding unified candidates in all 32 single-seat districts across the country.

"One more step will get us closer to bringing (the focus of) politics back to our livelihoods," Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said in a speech in Tokyo.

Abe and other party leaders will make their final stump speeches later in the day in various parts of Japan, with the prime minister choosing Tokyo's Akihabara district, known as a hub of subculture, as has been the case in recent elections.

© KYODO