Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Pence told Japan's Aso he favors bilateral trade deal: sources

2 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso this week that he favored a bilateral trade deal - which Tokyo opposes - to fix trade imbalances, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

During a 20 minute-meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, Pence and Aso exchanged views following President Donald Trump's recent remark that he might be willing to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), if it were renegotiated to benefit the United States, the sources said.

"We'd like to encourage the United States to rejoin TPP, but we want to prevent the issue of trade imbalances flaring up," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The two sides did not discuss specific sectoral issues such as exports of automobiles and shipments of beef, on which Washington had pushed for fewer restrictions during working-level talks in late January, they added.

Pence, who visited Japan on his way to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, told a news conference on Wednesday that Washington wanted to promote growth based on "free and fair" trade but that regional security issues were the main reason for his visit.

Last month, William Hagerty, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said Washington wanted to see progress on cutting Japan's trade surplus and forging a bilateral framework by spring.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Abe gonna be sweating all alone across the table from a volatile Trumpadumpdump.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

A bilateral deal is not going to happen, especially with morons in the WH like now who don’t understand trade at all and only look at deficits like a child might. I cannot stress how comically stupid the WH position on trade is, so there’s no way a deal will happen

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Landmark

Lake Motosuko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Popular

Lake Kawaguchiko

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku