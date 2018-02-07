Pence: U.S. 'ready for any eventuality' on N Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday the United States was "ready for any eventuality" with regard to North Korea and warned that "all options were on the table" to deal with Pyongyang's threats.
Speaking to U.S. and Japanese troops at the Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo, Pence vowed to continue the "maximum pressure campaign" on North Korea in a bid to force Pyongyang to give up its nuclear missile programme.
Pence's trip to Asia comes amid an apparent thaw on the Korean peninsula, spurred by North Korea's participation in what is being hailed the "peace" Olympics in Pyeongchang in the South.
But he struck a tough tone, citing a string of rights abuses and stressing: "Those who dare threaten us would do well not to underestimate the capabilities of the armed forces of the United States.
"Let the world know, from here in Yokota Air Base and beyond, we are ready for any eventuality.
"Let our adversaries know: All options are on the table and the American armed forces and self-defence forces of Japan will be ready to defend our people and our way of life."
Any provocation, including any use of nuclear weapons, would result in a "response that is rapid, overwhelming and effective", he vowed.
On Wednesday, Pence announced Washington would soon impose the "toughest" sanctions yet against the "rogue regime" in North Korea.
He also said Pyongyang would not be allowed to "hijack" the Games in Pyeongchang to distract the world from its military build-up and nuclear weapons programs.
After addressing the troops, Pence flew to South Korea to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
He has not directly ruled out holding a meeting with officials from North Korea, which is expected to send Kim Yong Nam, the ceremonial head of state and sister of leader Kim Jong Un.
Nevertheless, according to state news agency KCNA, the North has no intention of meeting U.S. officials during the Games -- but did not rule it out either.© 2018 AFP
simon g
Homophobe should be ashamed to stand in front of people fighting to preserve freedom.
dcog9065
Pence is a fool, but good on him for making clear that NK faces extinction if they continue down their current trajectory. At the very least, regime change is an almost certainty at the moment
mmwkdw
Wouldn't be surprised if NK launches a preemptive strike for the Olympic opening ceremony. He's already done away with Family members, so his Sister is presumably expendable too.
Hello Kitty 321
Why can't he realize that the government of North Korea feels the same?
AlexBecu
Japan, you waited until China had nukes and you did nothing about it. Russia has nukes and took your islands at the end of WW2, now even a poor backwards country like North Korea has nukes and has threatened Japan with nuclear destruction!
If you want to prevent another Hiroshima or Nagasaki then it's time to acquire this weapons as well! Your pacifist way will lead you to another Nuke with millions of Japanese Dead and injured. Time to wake up!
Wallace Fred
War mongering from comment warriors gets tiring. If you're not willing to sign up for deployment, seize and desist from pushing even more means for life on Earthcoming to a halt.
Laguna
No. North Korea is a dysfunctional kleptocratic thugocracy; as such, anyone who doesn't "feel the same way" soon finds the problem quickly solved (corpses feel nothing). As bad a turn as the US has taken under Trump, there absolutely can be no comparison.
That's not to say I put an inch of trust in Trump's ability to handle what is now a war surpassing 60 years. I have a bad feeling about events which will follow the Olympics. There is nothing like a foreign military conflict to dig out an American president beset by domestic problems.
Toasted Heretic
Those few, shrill voices screaming for war and nukes etc.
Where will you actually be when it kicks off?Just out of curiosity, like.
Pence is here to rile things up. Which is every bit as helpful as the military parade in the DPRK.
serendipitous1
I can't believe I'm writing this but it seems that this is the only language NK understands. Sometimes you have to fight crazy (Kim) with more crazy (Trump). No doubt the US is monitoring all of NK and with their 3 (?) aircraft carriers in the area, they are ready to neutralize any sort of NK threat. NK cannot be allowed to further develop their nuclear weapons capabilities because the country is run by a madman who came to power only because of who his father was. Such 'countries' can not be allowed into the nuclear club. In fact, no other country without nuclear weapons should be allowed to develop such weapons. The goal is to gradually get rid of them, not increase their numbers.