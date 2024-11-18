 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba visits Lima
Peru President Dina Boluarte welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Lima on Sunday. Image: Reuters/Angela Ponce
Peru, Japan strengthen ties with defense, mining agreements

LIMA

Peru's president signed defense and mining cooperation deals with her Japanese counterpart on Sunday, following an official visit between the two leaders just after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by Lima.

The agreements were signed by Peru's President Dina Boluarte and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who in remarks touted what he described as a 10-year cooperation roadmap.

Part of the deal involves assistance to boost mining supply chains. Peru is one of the world's top copper producers, while Japan is a major consumer of the key industrial metal.

In the aftermath of the APEC summit, Peru also inked a defense cooperation deal with South Korea, including a submarine agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries and another deal with Korea Aerospace Industries to manufacture parts for fighter aircraft, according to Boluarte's foreign minister.

Last week, Peru formally inaugurated the Chinese-built Pacific coast megaport of Chancay, promising faster and more efficient trade between Latin America and Asia, with China's President Xi Jinping in attendance.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

I’ve yet to meet a Japanese person that has ever visited Peru.

Of course, the purpose of Ishiba’s visit is to further the progress of Japan Inc.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

