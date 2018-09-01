Petition demands lawmaker apologize for LGBT remark

Japanese activists including seven parents of LGBT children have submitted a petition with more than 25,000 signatures to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party, demanding that a lawmaker apologize for saying that sexual minorities are unproductive and don't deserve public support.
A lawmaker belonging to Abe's ruling party, Mio Sugita, said in a right-wing magazine in July that the government shouldn't use tax money for LGBT rights because same-sex couples don't produce children and have "no productivity." The comment triggered outrage from sexual minorities as well as others, including the elderly and disabled.
Abe's party was slow to respond, criticizing her only after tens of thousands of people staged angry protests outside the party headquarters.
The activists submitted 26,650 signatures to the party on Friday demanding that Sugita apologize.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
The LDP is loathe to respond or retract statements that are associated with social issues. The party is pretty much all ultra-conservative, and many if not most, if not publicly, privately agree with what this lawmaker said.
Burning Bush
Lawmakers are paid to express their opinions.
There's a difference between a Politician and a Civil Servant, like say a teacher. The politician is supposed to express the views of his constituents, while the teacher is a government worker and is supposed to be non-partisan.
Politicians are entitled to and even expected to express their views freely, while civil servants like teachers should never mix their personal or political views with their work.
extanker
Why would you even want an apology that is a result of a petition?
"We have 100,000 signatures, now apologize."
"OK, Sorry? Bye now."
katsu78
No, they are paid to make laws. It's right there in their name.
This is no mere "opinion", by the way. This was a deceitful attack on Sugita's constituency. We need to oppose the fascist lie that denigrating some groups of people as less-than-human is somehow just a matter of personal opinion and therefor up for debate.
Because what always comes next after that lie is an attempt at violence against those groups. Fascism must be opposed at every turn.