Petition to cancel Tokyo Olympics submitted to Koike

A petition to cancel the Tokyo Olympics with more than 351,000 signatures was submitted to the city's governor on Friday, with its organizer urging officials to "prioritize life".
The online petition titled "Cancel the Tokyo Olympics to protect our lives" was launched on May 5 by Kenji Utsunomiya, a lawyer and former candidate for Tokyo governor.
It has gathered signatures from people in Japan and 130 other countries faster than any previous petition on Change.org's platform in Japan, which Utsunomiya said "reflects public opinion" on the issue.
Polls consistently show a majority of Japanese oppose holding the Games this year, favoring either a further delay or cancelation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think the Olympics this time is about whether we prioritize life or a ceremony and event called the Olympics," Utsunomiya told reporters.
He called on Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike to ask the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cancel the Games.
"The IOC holds the right to make a decision on whether to cancel, but Tokyo, as the host city, should urge the IOC to cancel," he said.
The petition is also being sent to the IOC and International Paralympic Committee as well as local organizers and the national government.
It was submitted as Japan battles a fourth wave of virus infections.
Utsunomiya warned that "holding the Olympics under these circumstance means precious medical resources have to be set aside for the Games."
On Thursday, a doctors' union warned it was "impossible" to hold the Games safely during the pandemic, but organizers say virus countermeasures will keep the athletes and Japanese public safe.
Utsunomiya said the petition would continue to gather signatures "until the cancelation is announced," and brushed aside concerns about the cost of scrapping the massive event.
"People's lives are more important than money," he said.
In recent days, organizers have held a string of successful test events, including with international athletes, which they say shows their protocols will work.© 2021 AFP
Mark
Just not enough signatures to even get them to consider it, sadly....
Sven Asai
I wished petitions were not even necessary and normal thinking and common sense would already have done.
Simian Lane
Prioritize life? Are these people nuts ?
the Olympic athletes are some of the healthiest people alive and they plus their entourage will all be tested before they arrive here, there is no safety issue over the normal business travel that is already occurring daily from some countries to Japan. Plus the audiences have already been banned and it’s in middle of Summer. These people are losing the plot .
Lionel Lyyn
If this stubborn government doesn't listen and do keep the games. I hope people will remember it during election and kick the corrupt LDP out.
CAPTAIN
We all know the petition is dead on arrival. Olympic above country. SMH
Simian Lane
Furthermore, it’s been said before, but the Olympics is the biggest sports competition of all and it is a symbol of hope and inspiration to millions of people from around the world . Have it but have it safely as is being done. If this world was run by killjoys like this we would never exit this virus until the last snivel which will never be , so choose
Reckless
Either way this is over in a few months. I guess we could take bets. I wonder what the new topic to read about will be after August? I am very interested how China will handle its Olympics 6 months later.
Do the hustle
Noted, disregarded and filed. Move on people!
thaonephil
She has been ignoring the people about the topic since last year, this is probably not going to change just because someone made it official. The only good thing coming from this is that international news can use this to keep the topic alive.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Simian. My mother in law died last week from this sniffle. Thanks
kyushubill
Unfortunately she'll just ignore it. Like all pols here she thinks the peasants who elect her are beneath her. Remember this gem, "I know better than citizens because I have advisers."
Antiquesaving
Sure sure, oh wait do we just forget the Tunisian member that came was tested before leaving for Japan, tested in arrival the three days later tested positive after coming into contact with many other people.
Oh let's not talk about it and oh right the IOC said no one 3 was infected but when they said it hasn't been 2 weeks and at that point they stopped testing because the meet was over.
And that was just one very small group.
Alexandre T. Ishii
I don't think it will be cancelled bc it's not only Japan or Tokyo event, it's IOC world's event, but I think it's a good action. The government calculated Coronavirus be decreasing and waited too long for the vaccination program. Now it is Covid-19 vs Vaccine the judgement.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
A good gesture and it’s good that this is getting publicity. If anything it will serve as a good reminder of these games being yet another stain on japans handling of the olympics and virus
Antiquesaving
More like the biggest event of corruption, elitism, where the rich get the best training, the best equipment, the best government grants, the best sponsors.
Reckless
The number of "officials" will be several times the number of athletes. That is the larger problem. The Olympics industrial complex needs a complete overhaul to slim down considerably in my opinion.
Aly Rustom
very well said!
Lamilly
I think they've left it a bit late
Brian Wheway
I dont think that the olympics will be cancelled, one reason there has been to much money pumped into it, also the sponsors will be wanting a refund for advertising they didnt get, to many personal egos are at stake. I dont think that Japan wants to look bad if it cancels the games, there is so much national pride at stake to. BUT, They must make a decision now befor its to late, this is a case of damage limitation now.
Antiquesaving
So the government then tried to lower the number of cases by lowering the number of people being tested but even doing that the numbers are still going up.
kurisupisu
The best action I took this year was to leave Japan-it was the right move
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Kuris: Where are you off to?
AG
It would work in a democracy, which is not the case unfortunately.
Surely the world is keeping the eyes on this and will probably keep shifting investments to other places in Asia rather than this authoritarian LDP island.
ChiaPet
This petition is as good as my following statement...basically it means NOTHING to anyone.canceltheolympics
Stewart Gale
I think Simian Lane is Suga or Kono’s Japan Today account name.
A series of nonsensical and bizarre opinions have been posted by him all week.