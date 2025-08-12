 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Philippine-Japan deal on movement of forces to take effect Sept. 11

1 Comment
MANILA

The Philippines and Japan said Tuesday that a bilateral agreement facilitating joint exercises and disaster response between their forces will take effect Sept 11, as both allies face sovereignty challenges from China and work together to maintain regional stability.

During an event at the Department of Foreign Affairs, officials from the two countries exchanged notes on the entry into force of the Reciprocal Access Agreement, signed in July last year and later approved by their legislatures. It is Japan's first such pact with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro said the RAA signifies Japan's commitment to cooperating with the Philippines in its efforts to boost defense capabilities, while Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro praised the deal, saying it "also provides deterrence for those actors who may not see things the way we do."

Japan's Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo said the agreement is more than "a bilateral milestone" but "a momentous contribution to the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific" in close cooperation with the United States and other like-minded partners.

China has been aggressively asserting its claims over almost the entire South China Sea, including areas the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in 2016 to be within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. Beijing also claims the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The deal to enhance interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Japan Self-Defense Forces will allow Japanese troops to participate as full members in the annual large-scale Philippine-U.S. military exercise Balikatan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Let's hope there are some join exercises around the Second Thomas Shoal.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Megijima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

10 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Beaches in Japan You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Keino Matsubara Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel