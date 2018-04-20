Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Philippine-U.S. war games expanded to include Japan, Australia

0 Comments
MANILA

Annual U.S.-Philippine military exercises involving thousands of troops will be expanded for the first time to include other countries, with Japanese and Australian forces invited to join what will be the 34th edition of the war games.

The Philippines and the United States have been holding the"Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder) drills annually to test the readiness of their militaries to respond to threats that include natural disasters and militant extremist attacks.

The United States embassy in Manila said in a statement on Thursday Australia and Japan, two U.S. allies countries with strategic partnerships with the Philippines, would join the exercises taking place in multiple locations on the main island of Luzon, starting on May 7.

Britain has also been invited to observe training for the mitigation of post-disaster suffering.

The two weeks of exercises will focus on mutual defence, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief that can also "provide assistance in the event of crises that endanger public health and safety".

Soldiers from United States, Australia, Japan and the Philippines have already been renovating schools in four provinces north of Manila as well as providing medical and dental services in poor rural areas, the embassy said.

Philippine military spokeswoman Liezl Vidallon said the four countries would exchange and share information and conduct live- fire training.

The exercises were scaled back last year in response to President Rodrigo Duterte's disdain for the U.S.-Philippine defence alliance.

He has made no secret of his grudge against the United States and believes a U.S. military presence of any kind in the Philippines puts his country at risk of being dragged into conflict, especially with China, as it beefs-up its maritime defences.

The volatile leader has showered praise upon Russia and China and invited their warships to come to the Philippines for exercises too.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond Takai and Yasui: Japanese Vocab to Watch Out for While Shopping

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Art & Culture

5 Tokyo Classes To Guide You Through The World Of Japanese Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

LGBT

Eagle Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi