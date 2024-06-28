 Japan Today
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa speaks after the bilateral meeting with her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Colombo
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Image: REUTERS file
politics

Philippines, Japan foreign and defense ministers to meet July 8 in Manila

MANILA

Japan and the Philippines' foreign and defense ministers will meet in Manila next month for talks that could include a breakthrough defense pact that would allow their military forces to visit each other's soil.

Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will meet their Philippine counterparts on July 8 for a 2+2 meeting, Manila's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting comes as the Philippines and Japan are negotiating a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) that would deepen defense cooperation between two key allies of the United States in Asia.

Japanese lawmaker and former defense minister Itsunori Onodera, who visited Manila this week along with two other lawmakers, said he hopes an RAA pact will "make rapid progress" during the high-level talks next month.

"I hope the RAA will be ratified," Onodera told a briefing.

The Philippines has been ramping up its ties with neighbors and other countries to counter what it describes as China's growing aggression in the South China Sea.

Japan and China, on the other hand, have faced off in the East China Sea in tiny, uninhabited islands that Beijing calls the Diaoyu and Tokyo calls the Senkaku.

"I believe the Philippines and Japan have something in common," Onodera said, referring to their clashes with China in disputed waters. "We oppose any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo."

In February 2023, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in Tokyo that their militaries would cooperate on disaster relief, a deal that paved the way for RAA negotiations with Japan.

