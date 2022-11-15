Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Philippines, Japan want visiting forces accord amid China's rise

MANILA

The Philippines and Japan want to have a visiting forces agreement that would allow Japanese troops to take part in joint military drills in the Southeast Asian country, the acting Philippine defense chief said Monday, amid China's growing assertiveness in regional waters.

"We share a common interest with Japan, particularly in our interest in the West Philippine Sea," Jose Faustino said in a press conference. "Our goal really is to strengthen this cooperation, the defense cooperation with Japan."

West Philippine Sea is the local name for parts of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines and China have overlapping territorial claims in the resource-rich South China Sea.

If realized, it would be the third such defense pact following the United States and Australia.

Japan and the Philippines have an existing agreement on defense cooperation that allows for the transfer of defense equipment and technology.

But the presence and activities of Japanese Self-Defense Forces in the country are limited to simply being "observers" during military exercises the Philippines conducts with the United States or engaging in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

