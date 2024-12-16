 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Philippine marines could soon be deployed to Japan under the new pact. Image: AFP/File
politics

Philippines ratifies key defense pact with Japan

0 Comments
MANILA

The Philippines ratified on Monday a key defense pact with Japan, which allows them to deploy troops on each other's soil as they boost ties to bolster against China's growing pressure.

Both countries are longtime allies of the United States, which has been strengthening an arc of alliances to deter China's disputed territorial claims in the Pacific.

The pact -- which also allows for increased joint combat drills -- was ratified by the Philippine senate with no negative votes or abstentions, Senate President Francis Escudero said.

Lawmakers in Tokyo will also need to vote through the treaty before it takes effect, Japan's embassy said.

"Ratifying the Agreement further affirms the strategic partnership between the two countries and their mutual goal to enhance contribution to regional and international peace, security and stability," the senate said in a statement.

"The Agreement will expand the defense cooperation of the Philippines and Japan in the maritime domain amid shared security challenges."

Negotiators from both countries finished brokering the pact in July, after seven months of talks.

Whilst Japan invaded the Philippines during World War II, nowadays they have common military ties to the United States and are increasingly at loggerheads with China.

Japan hosts around 54,000 American troops but clashes with China over the ownership of islands, controlled by Tokyo, in the East China Sea.

Filipino and Chinese vessels regularly clash around a disputed shoal Beijing seized from Manila in 2012.

Between Japan and the Philippines, Taiwan has increasingly become a flashpoint. Beijing claims the self-ruled island in full and has not ruled out using force to back its rhetoric.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in trade passes annually, and has brushed off an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

food

Japanese Superfoods: Nukazuke

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Traveling

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog