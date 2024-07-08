 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gestures as he speaks to Japan Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Japan Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, following signing of the reciprocal access agreement, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David Image: Reuters/Lisa Marie David
politics

Philippines says pact with Japan takes defense ties to unprecedented high

2 Comments
By Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema
MANILA

The Philippines hailed an "unprecedented" high in defense ties with Japan after the signing on Monday of a landmark military pact allowing deployment of forces on each other's soil in the face of China's increasingly assertive stance in the region.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), the first of its kind Japan has signed in Asia, will ease the entry of equipment and troops for combat training and disaster response, smoothing military co-operation between Manila and Tokyo.

"The RAA brings our defense partnership to an unprecedented height," Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told a joint briefing after a "2-plus-2" meeting of both nations' foreign and defense ministers.

The deal coincides with a spurt in maritime run-ins between Manila and Beijing over the former's missions to resupply troops stationed on a beached vessel on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, which led to injury of a Philippine sailor last month.

"The ministers expressed serious concern over the dangerous and escalatory actions by China at Second Thomas Shoal," they said in a joint statement after the meeting.

China's actions obstructed freedom of navigation and disrupted supply lines, leading to an increase in tension, they added.

The pact will take effect after being ratified by the parliaments of both countries.

China claims much of the South China Sea, a conduit for the bulk of northeast Asia's trade with the rest of the world in which Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

Japan, which announced last year its biggest military build-up since World War Two in a step away from post-war pacifism, does not have any claims to the busy waterway.

But it has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea, where the neighbors have repeatedly faced off.

Both the Philippines and Japan, two of the United States' closest Asian allies, have taken a strong line against what they see as an increasingly assertive China in the South China Sea, voicing concern over tension across the Taiwan Strait.

At the same press briefing, Japan's foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, warning that Tokyo opposed "unilateral attempts to change status quo by force and coercion".

In Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the Asia-Pacific region did not need military blocs or provocations between different camps or small circles that encourage a new Cold War.

"During World War Two, Japan was responsible for invasion and colonial rule of Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines," Lin Jian said in reply to a reporter's question at a regular briefing.

"Japan should seriously reflect on its history of aggression and be cautious in words and deeds in the field of military security."

The Philippines has a Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States and Australia. Tokyo, which hosts the biggest concentration of U.S. forces abroad, has similar RAA deals with Australia and Britain, and is negotiating another with France.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

High or not, wont beat a giant like China.

Need new thinking.

A "BDS " like campaign against Chinese manufacturing would do more methinks.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Do whatever you want..

China rules..

LOL

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog