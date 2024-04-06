Philippines, U.S., Australia, Japan to hold joint drills in disputed sea

The United States, Australia, Japan and the Philippines will hold joint naval and air drills in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday, their defense chiefs said in a statement, as they deepen ties to counter China's growing assertiveness in the region.
The exercise will take place in the disputed waterway -- which Beijing claims almost entirely -- days before U.S. President Joe Biden is due to hold the first trilateral summit with the leaders of the Philippines and Japan.
"Our combined defense/armed forces will conduct a Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone on April 7, 2024," they said in a joint statement Saturday.
They said it would demonstrate the allies' "collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific."
The drills named the "Maritime Cooperative Activity" will include naval and air force units from all four countries, the joint statement said.
The four defense chiefs said they would "strengthen the interoperability of our... doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures."
There were no details on what the drills would precisely include.
The Japanese embassy in Manila said in a statement that "anti-submarine warfare training" would be included in the drills.
Earlier this week Australian warship HMAS Warramunga arrived at the Philippine island of Palawan, which faces the hotly contested waters.
The exercise and summit follow repeated confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels near disputed reefs off the Southeast Asian country in recent months.
China has blamed the Philippines for raising tensions in the hotly contested waterway, where Beijing and Manila have a long history of maritime territorial disputes.
Top U.S. officials have repeatedly declared the United States' "ironclad" commitment to defending the Philippines against an armed attack in the South China Sea.
"These activities with our allies Australia, Japan, and the Philippines underscore our shared commitment to ensuring that all countries are free to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the joint statement.
"Our operations together support peace and stability at the heart of our shared vision for a free and open region."
Marcos issued a strongly worded statement on March 28, vowing the Philippines would not be "cowed into silence, submission, or subservience" by China.
Talks between the Philippines and Japan for a defense pact that would allow the countries to deploy troops on each other's territory were "still ongoing", a spokesman for the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said.
Manila already has a similar agreement with Australia and the United States.
In an interview with the Nikkei business daily on Thursday, Kishida said Japan needs to show a bigger presence and "take greater responsibility" for providing options for the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries.
He also said Tokyo, Washington and Manila "will work together to proceed with trilateral cooperative projects", including in semiconductors, digital technology and next-generation nuclear energy.© 2024 AFP
kibousha
Stop using the word, "disputed". There's no dispute who the sea belongs to.
Hint: NOT the XiXiPee.
Fighto!
Excellent to see four peaceful, freedom-loving regional democracies in the Asia-Pacific working shoulder-to-shoulder, standing up against bullies and authoritarian nations who despise freedom. Namely Communist China and Fascist Russia.
Rule of Law and Freedom of Navigation are always worth defending.
isabelle
Great news. Even more nations of the free world to participate next time too, please.
China can go pound illegally-reclaimed sand.
Absolutely correct.
Redemption
China is gonna be steamed. Good thing the Philippines finally found their ballz.
OssanAmerica
A Free and Open Indo-Pacific. To remain international waters for the benefit of all nations. Not a Chinese lake.
itsonlyrocknroll
Yes, OssanAmerica, for the benefit of all nations.
I truly, sincerely hope such thoughts, beliefs prevail.
OssanAmerica
Why should you doubt it? How many countries are claiming the South China Sea as their own?
About USD 5 Trillion worth of trade passes through the SCS to the benefit of many nations. There is no sound reason for any one country to claim it as their territory and thereby regulate it.
Mr Kipling
Disputed? Sure but it isn't Australian or American
Peter14
Cooperation and friendship is a good thing.
itsonlyrocknroll
It is this, OssanAmerica, that is causing doubts.
China island tracker
https://amti.csis.org/island-tracker/china/
The Government of China is securing a means across a huge military reach in the South China Sea.
Against international law.
itsonlyrocknroll
Also
Control by patrol: the China coast guard in 2023
https://amti.csis.org/control-by-patrol-the-china-coast-guard-in-2023/
Please read..
BertieWooster
This is sarcasm, surely?
OssanAmerica
That's pretty obvious since neither Australia nor the U.S. are claiming it,
Only China is doing so.
OssanAmerica
@itsonlyrockroll
We know all this, What exactly is your point? There is far too much at stake for the world to allow China to take complete control of the SCS.
Yrral
The US got more problems,to be protecting insecure foreigners,maybe if they shut up their mouth and stop antagonizing China, because at the end of the day ,they will still be insecure
Strangerland
Gotta respect people who think pandering to dictators is the appropriate response, right?
...right?
Yrral
I believe in Liberty Equality and Justice for all,the basic principles of free people
Yrral
Being protected by American is a privilege,not an entitlement
TokyoLiving
Wrong..
Never a priviledge..
It's giving to US the "right" to invade and neocolonialize over a foreign country..
It's a death sentence..