Abe brags about 'national secret' golf score to Miss Universe Japan

Japan's golf-mad prime minister has finally revealed the "national secret" of his best score -- in a good-natured brag to his country's Miss Universe representative.
A relaxed and beaming Shinzo Abe received a courtesy call at his office from Momoko Abe, 23, who told the prime minister that her best round was an impressive 68 and that she had tried to turn pro.
"That's amazing," said the prime minister, asking her whether this was for a full 18 holes or a half-round.
"Well, my best score is 79, a long time ago, though," Abe told her in front of the TV cameras.
Abe likes to play golf with Donald Trump, most recently during the U.S. president's trip to Asia in November, where the pair warmed up for their high-stakes diplomacy with a quick nine holes.
The prime minister had previously dubbed his playing scores a "national secret" and refused to say who had emerged victorious in the golfing battle of the world leaders.
The round just outside Tokyo, with one of the world's top professionals, Hideki Matsuyama, also made headlines when footage emerged of Abe tumbling backwards into a bunker, with Trump marching down the fairway seemingly oblivious.© 2018 AFP
4 Comments
Reckless
Abe seems like a congenial guy, I hope he keeps Japan as a peaceful nation. Regarding golf, I had the most miserable experience when I started a new job when the new office was having its annual golf outing in Nagano. I tried to decline but they said a beginner was fine. I had to pay 35,000 yen for travel and to play and learned on the go (with no prior golf experience). It is truly necessary to practice a lot in advance, and my forearms were sore for more than a month. I looked like a fool... plus the enormous pressure when you suck and groups of players back up after you watching.
dcog9065
Damn 79 is good. I have yet to break 100 unfortunately..
Wakarimasen
Yes, top news.
BurakuminDes
Sounds suspiciously like Abe is hoping to mimic his "favourite world leader" Trump.
If he really had hit a 79 decades ago, fair play to him - thats a good score for a hack golfer. Judging from the footage of him famously falling into a bunker and then needing about 1000 bunker shots to get the ball out when playing with his BFF, I think the claim is dubious at best. Then again, I guess it seems more plausible than Kim Jong-Un's 14 holes-in-one in a round!