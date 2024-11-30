 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Ishiba's vehicle rear-ends police car in Tottori

TOKYO

The vehicle carrying Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba rear-ended a police car Sunday in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan.

Ishiba was not injured, according to government officials. At around 10:30 a.m. the prime minister's vehicle apparently hit the security police car that had stopped for a red light at an intersection.

The motorcade remained at the scene for several minutes before continuing to Tottori airport, from where the prime minister returned to Tokyo.

In Tottori, his hometown, Ishiba visited the grave of his parents and also stopped by his birthplace.

Car crash certainly a metaphor for his prime ministership.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

