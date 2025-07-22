PM Ishiba faces resignation calls from within LDP after election loss

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday faced mounting pressure from within his Liberal Democratic Party to step down and take responsibility for the ruling coalition's bruising setback in the House of Councillors election.

Ishiba has expressed his intention to stay on to navigate what he calls a "national crisis" and avoid a political stalemate. But his standing is precarious now that the ruling coalition has lost control of both houses of parliament.

Hiroshi Yamada, an upper house member of the LDP, said in a social media post, "The prime minister should take responsibility for the crushing defeat."

Eikei Suzuki, an LDP House of Representatives lawmaker, also took to X to urge Ishiba to "make up his mind quickly," adding, "I cannot help but say that he is playing down the election outcome."

The LDP and its junior coalition partner the Komeito party fell short of their target of retaining a majority in the 248-member upper house, now holding a combined 122 seats, three short of the majority line.

Speaking as LDP chief at a press conference on Monday, Ishiba said he feels a "heavy responsibility" for the loss. But he said he must remain in his post to honor the mandate given by voters that ensured the LDP remain the largest force in parliament.

He also cited ongoing negotiations with the United States on President Donald Trump's higher tariffs as a reason for not stepping down as prime minister.

Despite Ishiba's desire, uncertainty remains about whether he can continue to lead the troubled LDP, with public frustration growing over his government's handling of inflation.

The LDP is expected to hold a meeting of its members from both houses of parliament on July 31 to analyze the election result and discuss whether to continue supporting Ishiba.

Seiji Kihara, the party's election chief, said on a TV program Monday that he will decide whether to stay in his current position "at the right time," after reviewing the outcome of the upper house contest.

For now, Ishiba has decided to retain the current lineup of party executives, but he has not ruled out a reshuffle, with an eye on September when their terms end.

Former Foreign Minister Taro Kono, a known maverick in the LDP who ran against Ishiba in its leadership race last year, renewed his call for Hiroshi Moriyama, the party's No. 2 figure, to resign.

"If the prime minister is staying on for the tariff negotiations, then Secretary General Moriyama should tender his resignation to take the blame for the election" result, Kono said on a TV program on Tuesday.

