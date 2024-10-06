 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Ishiba says ex-faction's missing income reports 'clerical error'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday his former faction failed to report income from fundraising parties in a "clerical error," as he prepares to fight an election later in the month amid eroding voter trust over a ruling party political funds scandal.

Under accusations made Thursday, the Liberal Democratic Party's former Ishiba group, known as Suigetsukai and previously headed by Ishiba, is suspected to have violated the political funds control law by failing to report some 800,000 yen in income from fundraising parties held from 2019 to 2021.

Speaking to reporters, Ishiba said it was "undesirable for a clerical error to have taken place, and I take it very seriously." He added that administrative mistakes had been made by the faction's office, and that corrections would be issued.

The LDP has been rocked by revelations in late 2023 that some factions created slush funds by underreporting their income from fundraising events. It led to some factions disbanding and to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida standing down to allow his successor to renew the party amid falling public trust.

Ishiba became prime minister Tuesday and is set to fight an election on Oct. 27. On Sunday, he said the LDP will not endorse some lawmakers implicated in the scandal as official candidates.

The accusation was filed Thursday with Tokyo prosecutors by Hiroshi Kamiwaki, a constitutional professor at Kobe Gakuin University who has previously submitted criminal complaints over the slush funds scandal to prosecutors.

The Ishiba group was founded in 2015 and disbanded in September.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

10 Must-Try Halloween Sweets in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog