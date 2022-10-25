Kishida promises to meet with people affected by Unification Church

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised Monday to meet with victims of the Unification Church to hear about their financial sufferings and other problems caused by the religious group.

In a parliamentary session, Kishida said the government is looking into an appropriate way to listen to such victims, including former followers and children of current believers as well as lawyers assisting them.

It is rare for a prime minister to exchange views in person with people who have suffered as the result of a socially problematic organization, and Kishida did not elaborate when and where such a meeting would take place.

Kishida has pledged to enact legislation to help people afflicted by the religious group during the ongoing Diet session through Dec 10, with ruling and opposition parties seeking to find a common ground to that end.

The organization, often labeled as a cult, is alleged to have pressured some victims not to speak to the media or hold a press conference, in an apparent attempt to conceal new revelations about the group.

In Japan, the Unification Church has long been criticized for asking for donations from followers that leave them financially ruined and for its "spiritual sales," in which it coerces people to purchase vases and other items for exorbitant prices.

There are also fears that the organization, founded by a staunch anti-communist in South Korea in 1954, may have exerted political influence by establishing ties with ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers.

Two of its affiliated groups sought to persuade LDP members to agree on policies they wished to promote in exchange for political endorsement in past elections, lawmakers said.

Last week, Kishida instructed the cultural minister to begin a probe into the church, having initially been reluctant to take the approach partly out of concern the move could violate the principle of freedom of religion.

The government could request a court to order the Unification Church to dissolve, if the investigation confirms that the organization has violated laws, whether criminal or civil.

Depending on the judgement by a court, the group would lose its status as a religious corporation and be deprived of tax benefits, although it would still be able to operate as an entity.

© KYODO