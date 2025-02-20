PM says Trump promised to raise Japan abduction issue with N Korea

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday told family members of Japanese nationals abducted decades ago by North Korea that U.S. President Donald Trump had made a promise to raise the long-standing issue should U.S.-North Korean talks resume.

Ishiba also vowed to exhaust "all available means" to resolve the issue, calling it even more "urgent" after the recent death of a family member who had long hoped to see their loved one return.

During the meeting at his office, Ishiba revealed that he secured Trump's "full support" for his push to resolve the abduction issue when the two met in Washington for the first time in early February.

"We agreed that he will be sure to raise the issue" if another round of U.S.-North Korea talks takes place, Ishiba said.

Trump, who discussed the abduction issue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term as U.S. president, has expressed willingness to reengage with the North since returning to the White House in January.

Trump previously met with family members of the Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Japanese government officially lists 17 abductees, five of whom were repatriated in 2002 after a visit to Pyongyang by then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

"I'm determined to do my all and exhaust all possible means to resolve the issue," Ishiba said, calling it "a violation of Japanese sovereignty" that must be dealt with by the leaders of both nations.

The meeting followed the death of Akihiro Arimoto, father of Keiko Arimoto, who was abducted by North Korea in 1983 at age 23. He died Saturday at 96 without seeing her return.

Ishiba said he "takes to heart" the feelings of family members who cannot afford to wait any longer to be reunited with their loved ones in Japan.

Sakie Yokota, the mother of iconic abductee Megumi Yokota, who was abducted at 13, asked Ishiba to realize a summit with North Korea. "This is the most important" in clearing the way for all victims to return home, she said.

