PM Takaichi's 'work, work, work, work' remark tops Japan 2025 catchphrase list

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark, "I will work, work, work, work and work," was selected as Japan's top catchphrase for 2025, the award's organizer, T&D Holdings, said Monday.
Takaichi made the remark after winning the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Oct 4 that helped her become the country's first female prime minister later that month. The term "female prime minister" shared the top honor.
"I will have everyone work like a workhorse. I, myself, will abandon the idea of work-life balance," Takaichi also told her fellow LDP lawmakers, drawing criticism from lawyers representing victims of karoshi, or death from overwork, who said her comments were not helping the country, notorious for extensive working hours.
Attending the award ceremony in Tokyo, Takaichi explained her remark came from her strong desire to contribute to the country and its people, saying, "I had no intention of encouraging overwork or to suggest that working long hours are a virtue."
Among the other top 10 catchphrases was ko ko ko mai, meaning "old, old, old rice," a term referring to rice harvested in fiscal year 2021 that the government had stockpiled and released amid rice shortages.
Amid a surge in bear attacks nationwide that has seen Japan relax its rules on killing bears that intrude into populated areas, the list also included "emergency shootings" and "damage caused by bears."
Other phrases were "Trump tariffs” and Osaka Expo mascot “Myaku-Myaku."© KYODO
David
I dunno—one of her other comments raked in far more attention, though she also got thoroughly raked over the coals for that one.
Deyopo
It's quite possibly the worst thing to say to the Japanese public, and yet she gets an award for it.
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
Considering how the other words in the last are things like
I'm guessing There's a bit of tongue in cheek with this list
mii
Cheater. If she really works hard why she didn't get her wrong corrected?
mii
She got time to the media hype, is that her work?
itsonlyrocknroll
"I will have everyone work like a workhorse. I, myself, will abandon the idea of work-life balance,"
To then suggest..... "I had no intention of encouraging overwork or to suggest that working long hours are a virtue."
Respectfully, is Japanese Prime Minister Sanae “work, work, work, work and work" Takaichi demonstrating a unique political form of Tourette’s syndrome?
Monty
"I will have everyone work like a workhorse. I, myself, will abandon the idea of work-life balance,"
That is nothing to be proud of!
Dale Spenser
For all the attention and publicity this always gets, the award presented and ceremony is pretty cheesy.
bass4funk
Japan would be be more happier, successful and more productive nation if they would all their people time to rest, recoup and just enjoy life. 12-14 hour 5-6 days a week with less than 2 weeks vacation is not helping anyone.” Humans need rest, they need to enjoy life, travel and spend time with their families. A lot of Japanese are just floored when they hear and see how people live in the west and how much leisure time they have to do what they want and to enjoy life and the work, life, balance they have. Japan is already at the breaking point of pushing its citizens into deeper depression, emotional suffering and suicide, this is absolutely unsustainable.
TorafusuTorasan
2026 is the year of the horse, so the new years message could be: Let's all gallop, trot, canter, dash, and sprint. Just like keiba racehorses. Now over to my well-groomed press secretary, Mr. Ed.
blackpassenger
Award?! Don’t they have anything better for which to give an award?
P_C
work (life balance) work (life balance) work (life balance) . . . .
Yubaru
Just trying to impress the "guys" that she is one of them!
tamanegi
Well I guess people will have to work, work, work, work, work, work to pay, pay, pay, pay, pay, pay for all the rising prices.
Gambi
Work less, think more...
SDCA
If scheduling a ton of meetings is her way of working hard then she can work a little less hard and start working on quality vs quantity. So far her playbook has been more or less the same as Kishida, only she gets more appraisal because she made President Trump smile bigger in her photos.
I remember when we criticized Kishida for flying around the world while getting nothing done in Japan except hand out cash and coupons to citizens and children for Covid relief and extended subsidies so that gas prices would go down. Why is Takaichi's approval much higher? What difference has she made? Because she is cutting tax on gas instead of subsidizing? Because she made promises to cut income tax, which Kishida also did?
I really don't want to criticize PM Takaichi to this extent, but she really hasn't wowed me in anything really.
Aly Rustom
Yup! That's Japan for ya!
She could have a form of that. And/Or Asperger syndrome. Would explain her idiotic comments about work and Taiwan.
My wife said she looks like the Kuchi Sake Onna.
nandakandamanda
An engine works and works and works and works, but it needs maintenance time, and oil.
max-velocity
We work to live, not to live to work.
Garthgoyle
Yes. Work, work, work and work. Forget to take a rest. Work all day, work all night, 12 to 14 hours a day. Your brain doesn't need a rest and neither your body. After all, we never make mistakes when we're tired.
Time for yourself? Forget about it. You don't deserve to spend time nor money on hobbies.
Time for your family? Forget that too, that isn't important.
What's important is work till you die from overwork...
That's the image the PM wants the citizens to follow.
Negative Nancy
What else was on the list? Why do these articles never give the full list?
Moderator
Please click the link in the first sentence.
Donald Seekins
Takaichi is old sake in a new bottle. Or, should I say old sake in a used bottle?
TokyoLiving
Very well, Lady Takaichi, work hard for Japan in every way. But please, give the country some dignity and stop that toxic and harmful US interventionism; free the country from that malignant bond..
Wake up Japan !!!...
shogun36
I thought her saying "there will be a 3 am meeting" was a better catch phrase.
TokyoLiving
If Japan were to free itself from US intervention and abuse, especially from Trumpism, it would be more than enough for Japan and the rest of the world to be happy.
Yaban666
Imagine if people moved at more than a snails pace while working in Japan.
Most of the "labor shortage" would disappear pretty quickly
AndyPanda
Leave out the word "and." Just say: Work, work, work, work!
Dave Fair
that ideology ought to do wonders for the declining birth rate, a serious threat to the stability of the nation and one that the government is always struggling to reverse!
kohakuebisu
My suggestion would have been "ne-age", price rises. "Bukka-takai" or however 物価高 is pronounced was nominated, but "high prices" isn't the same as "price rises".
The list includes various already-forgotten stuff, like that manga predicted date of doomsday. I'd already half forgotten that Takaichi said "work work work". Her comments about Taiwan got much more attention, most of it unwanted.
spektral
geez, please don't encourage her to go that way, that is the least we need now...
what will she say next? 寝るな寝るな寝るな、毎晩3時間は十分！
Pongo
I'm surprised moaning about over tourism isn't at the top
Gambi
Frankly speaking, people got lazy during covid (online meetings, working from home, work-balance talk, limits on presence in the office from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and many other nuisances). Already before covid, Japan started copying EU, which is unsustainable. Undoing this mess might improve Japan's economic performance. Whether this is possible as the wages are stagnant and yen purchasing power decreases is a big question...
Peeping_Tom
"A lot of Japanese are just floored when they hear and see how people live in the west and how much leisure time they have to do what they want and to enjoy life and the work, life, balance they have. "
OK
Why are people from the West coming to live in Japan then?
Why don't they leave once they realise just how bad living in Japan really is?
Honest questions.
HopeSpringsEternal
Maybe the PM should "work, work, work, work, work" on keeping her mouth shut regarding Taiwan and given up on this fantasy of militarizing Japan again, as the world's oldest and most indebted country can't afford it!
proplrhed
Mistranslated headline. There are five, not four, "will work"s in the original. ;-)
Politik Kills
This is just populist idiocy, with no relevance to the population of this country. The sooner she is removed the better.
grc
So much for the earlier comparisons with Margaret Thatcher. It’s true she got by on only five hours’ sleep per night but she NEVER crowed about it or suggested others should do likewise
tamanegi
Poor old TokyoLiving. His hatred for the USA is even triggered by a harmless article related to a catchphrase mentioned by the PM.
SDCA
And people weren't lazy before Covid? (on premise meetings booked throughout the entire day discussing on how to plan for the next important meeting to look busy, meetings with clients just to chit chat and maybe have a couple drinks, taking smoke breaks to look busy, coming to the office and air typing loudly to look busy, taking phone calls and stalling for as long as possible to look busy, calling random people to look busy, standing next to the printer all day to look busy, printing out emails and highlighting them instead of doing it on screen to look busy, staying late because boss is on the computer playing games to look busy, opening up random documents to look busy, pretending to research to look busy, walking around the office to look busy, booking appointments to leave the office as much as possible to look busy, excessive business trips to look busy, revising and editing the same document to look busy, having a multi-step review system to look busy, hanko to look busy, etc).
And yet here we have Germany (EU) with far less workers and their GDP just surpassed Japan despite promoting the very thing you just stated is ruining Japan. Now I'm not saying that they have stability over there but at the very least they seem to be doing fine despite promoting work from home, work-life-balance, higher paid leisure time off, shorter time at the office compared to Japan.
They are fantasized thanks to social media. They came here on vacation for a few days, looked at the prices, and they think that Japan is this magical country with no problems. There are also those who fantasize having this perfect Japanese partner.
They do. Once they realize that it isn't easy to adapt and it takes a lot of time and sacrifice, they leave and start complaining about how Japan is _____. Only those who truly adapt like a lot of the folks here on JT are the ones that can enjoy living in Japan to the fullest.
HopeSpringsEternal
If Inflation and thus JGB yields keep rising, hitting all-time records almost daily this week, in great part reflects a growing lack of confidence in PM, then she's a dead duck, the Lisa Truss Bond Market 'lesson' 2.0
Aly Rustom
PM Takaichi's 'work, work, work, work' remark tops Japan 2025 catchphrase list
I'll work, work, work
Like a jerk, jerk, jerk
While they smirk, smirk, smirk
Like Abe said
I'm gonna work, work, work
Like a jerk, jerk, jerk
While they smirk together
Forgive them before LDP's dead because
[Chorus]
I won't cry for you
I won't crucify the things you do
I won't cry for you, see (See)
When you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Takaichi
Lepyon
Rage baiting is the word du jour
stickman1760
Maybe she could work, work, work to improve the lives of Japanese citizens instead of making things great for tourists
Sanjinosebleed
Should be pay, pay, pay, pay rise!
Brian Wheway
In next months news,
Suicide rate is up 10%
Birth rate is plummeting!
Divorce rates are climbing
Mental health care workers are at breaking point with new cases
Breaking news! A school teacher asked a child what is his dad's name for a form that they had to fill in at a local high School, said "who"? I've never seen him. I think my mum is single.