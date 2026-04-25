Takaichi opposes urging public to save energy amid Middle East crisis

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday took a negative stance on urging the Japanese public to limit energy usage amid supply uncertainties due to the war in the Middle East, saying economic activity should not be stopped.

Her comments in parliament came as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, which began on Feb 28, has led other resource-poor Asian nations to call for reduced fuel consumption. Japan relies on the Middle East for its crude oil imports.

"I do not believe economic or social activity should be halted at this point," Takaichi said in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker on the need to implement emergency economic measures.

She added that her government is working to secure oil supplies from other sources.

Among other Asian countries affected by the strait's closure, South Korea has urged its people to reduce their energy usage, while Malaysia is promoting working from home to cut consumption.

Takaichi said that, for now, she does not see the need to compile a supplementary budget, after parliament enacted a record 122.31 trillion yen ($768 billion) fiscal 2026 budget earlier in April, with the government able to tap the budget's reserve funds if needed to respond to the Middle East situation.

The prime minister added that the uncertainty surrounding the Middle East means the government will "be flexible in taking necessary measures in response to circumstances."

© KYODO