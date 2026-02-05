Takaichi slammed for calling election amid peak university exam season

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has come under fire for deciding to hold Sunday's general election during the peak university entrance exam season, with critics saying it has placed an additional burden on students.
Takaichi's abrupt announcement in January to dissolve the House of Representatives has also been questioned, as it will be the first time since 1990 that a lower house election takes place in February, when some regions experience heavy snowfall.
The prime minister has urged students to make use of early voting, but Toshiko Takeya, leader of the Komeito party, a former coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the burden on examinees will be heavy, calling Takaichi's move "extremely unreasonable."
In Japan, voting rights extend to people who will turn 18 on the day after polling day, meaning many third-year high school students preparing for entrance exams are allowed to vote even if they are still 17 on election day.
On social media, negative posts have surfaced, with a user saying, "Please don't add unnecessary burdens on students facing entrance exams."
In the last lower house election in 2024, voter turnout among people in their teens stood at 39.43 percent, below the overall turnout of 53.85 percent, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry.
The election on Sunday overlaps with some university entrance exam schedules, raising concern that turnout could be affected, while media polls suggest Takaichi is popular among younger voters.
Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the newly created opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, voiced anger, saying the timing would deprive young people who want to cast a ballot "for their own future" of the chance to vote.
With some campaign events taking place near test venues, several universities said they have consulted the education ministry. The government has called on parties and candidates to maintain a quiet environment around schools.
Takaichi has justified her decision to call a general election by saying she believes it is necessary to seek a public mandate for her policy shifts, including what she calls a "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policy, before parliamentary deliberations begin.
After dissolving the lower house on the opening day of the year's ordinary Diet session on Jan. 23, Takaichi said, "I understand this places a burden on examinees, but it is an important election that will decide Japan's future."© KYODO
16 Comments
Login to comment
Fountain
And during one of the harshest, snowiest winters in the north of the country.
tora
But that is beyond direct Japanese government control.
Lifer
She doesn't care about anything other than pleasing her controller,Aso,and feathering her own nest.
Next question.
Fountain
“But that is beyond direct Japanese government control.”
They didn’t have to hold the election in February, they could’ve waited for the springtime.
Agent_Neo
No matter when the election is held - in the spring during school entrance ceremonies, in the scorching heat of summer, or in the middle of a typhoon in autumn - there will be criticism anyway, so it's obvious that it's better to hold it earlier.
If you have a complaint, just don't go to vote.
Voter turnout in national elections isn't that high to begin with.
Since younger generations don't vote for far-left parties, it's actually convenient for Komeito + Constitutional Democratic Party (Central Revolutionary League) and the Communist Party.
Negative Nancy
I hope it bites her in the backside. It was an ill-conceived plan to bolster her own interests.
Aoi Azuuri
This election that PM prioritizes own selfishness that want to escape from deliberation about inconvenient facts at the Diet than civil life is so annoyance to citizen.
kohakuebisu
My reading is that it is to cash in on Takaichi's (media-driven and possibly just perceived) honeymoon popularity, to do it before more gaffes/scandals, and to do it before grocery prices go up in April.
It feels like the media are pushing her more than anyone since Lionhair.
Blacklabel
She would also be “slammed” for calling an election before or after university exam season by this media.
or on a cold day or a windy day or a rainy day or a…..
Fountain
“If you have a complaint, just don't go to vote.”
We are not allowed to vote remember, despite paying taxes, contributing to the national health service and paying in to the pension system.
Meiyouwenti
No doubt Takaichi wanted to capitalize on her high approval ratings while she could. The PM should have been a little less selfish and held the election in the spring, when the college entrance exam season was over. I just hope the LDP won’t get two thirds majority in the lower house, which will enable the ruling party to block any upper house decisions.
EuroJP
The JPY is currently over €185, up from €183 yesterday. Yes, it fluctuates, but it's time to set an alarm on XE for the yen when it reaches €190.
itsonlyrocknroll
A sense a misnomer, all but two of my family in higher education, currently at University in Osaka are voting early.
A storm in a tea cup?
tora
Then you have orientation, club activities, moving to new cities etc etc. Remember you have to go all the way back to your home town to vote here. So now is actually a 'better' time. And most kids who are going to uni have well finished entrance exams already. There can never really be a "good" time to hold elections and you won't satisfy all parties. Perhaps if they allowed online voting (through my number??) then that would work, since weather and location and time taken to go the polling booth wouldn't matter).
Agent_Neo
It's only natural that foreigners living in Japan don't have the right to vote.
Do foreigners have the right to vote in your home country?
That's just not possible lol
shogun36
So is any actual work being done in the Diet these last two months?
or is everyone just sitting around thinking up ways to waste people’s time and tax money with all this nonsense?