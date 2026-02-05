Takaichi slammed for calling election amid peak university exam season

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has come under fire for deciding to hold Sunday's general election during the peak university entrance exam season, with critics saying it has placed an additional burden on students.

Takaichi's abrupt announcement in January to dissolve the House of Representatives has also been questioned, as it will be the first time since 1990 that a lower house election takes place in February, when some regions experience heavy snowfall.

The prime minister has urged students to make use of early voting, but Toshiko Takeya, leader of the Komeito party, a former coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the burden on examinees will be heavy, calling Takaichi's move "extremely unreasonable."

In Japan, voting rights extend to people who will turn 18 on the day after polling day, meaning many third-year high school students preparing for entrance exams are allowed to vote even if they are still 17 on election day.

On social media, negative posts have surfaced, with a user saying, "Please don't add unnecessary burdens on students facing entrance exams."

In the last lower house election in 2024, voter turnout among people in their teens stood at 39.43 percent, below the overall turnout of 53.85 percent, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry.

The election on Sunday overlaps with some university entrance exam schedules, raising concern that turnout could be affected, while media polls suggest Takaichi is popular among younger voters.

Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the newly created opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, voiced anger, saying the timing would deprive young people who want to cast a ballot "for their own future" of the chance to vote.

With some campaign events taking place near test venues, several universities said they have consulted the education ministry. The government has called on parties and candidates to maintain a quiet environment around schools.

Takaichi has justified her decision to call a general election by saying she believes it is necessary to seek a public mandate for her policy shifts, including what she calls a "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policy, before parliamentary deliberations begin.

After dissolving the lower house on the opening day of the year's ordinary Diet session on Jan. 23, Takaichi said, "I understand this places a burden on examinees, but it is an important election that will decide Japan's future."

