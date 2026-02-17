Takaichi to vow speedy discussions on scrapping food tax in Diet speech

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pledge to speed up discussions on a two-year suspension of the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverage items in her policy speech at the upcoming special parliamentary session, a government source said Tuesday.

At the policy address slated for Friday, Takaichi is expected to say she aims to draw an interim conclusion before the summer on whether and how to implement the tax break plan at a cross-party "national council" and swiftly submit related bills, the source said, citing a draft of the speech.

To realize her "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policies, Takaichi will vow to ensure market confidence by showing Japan's financial sustainability and present a roadmap to encourage public and private investment in March as part of the government's growth strategy, according to the source.

Takaichi's speech comes after her Liberal Democratic Party achieved a crushing victory in the House of Representatives election on Feb. 8 by gaining more than two-thirds of the lower chamber's 465 seats, and its coalition with the Japan Innovation Party secured three-quarters of the seats.

In the election, almost all parties campaigned on suspending or abolishing the consumption tax on food as a measure to counter prolonged inflation. The LDP, however, made a less binding promise, saying it will "accelerate consideration" for a two-year tax suspension on food and beverage products.

Before the official campaigning for the lower house race started on Jan 27, Takaichi, who took office in October, said in a TV program that she aims to carry out the plan to suspend consumption tax on food in the next fiscal year, which begins in April.

If the national council reaches an interim conclusion by summer, Takaichi's cabinet may submit related bills, at the earliest, in an extra Diet session that could possibly be convened in the fall.

In her speech, Takaichi is set to explain the government's plans to introduce a mix of income tax deductions and cash handouts to households, and until this envisioned system is introduced, the government will suspend consumption tax on food, the source said.

Amid concerns over Japan's fiscal health with its public debt over twice the size of its gross domestic product, Takaichi will also stress that the government will not rely on the issuance of deficit-covering bonds to make up for the revenue loss while lowering the debt-to-GDP proportion, according to the source.

Taking account of planned anti-espionage legislation, Takaichi will renew her commitment to steps to prevent "unjustifiable foreign interference" by boosting intelligence capabilities and set up a national intelligence committee chaired by her, the source said.

On the diplomatic front, Takaichi will advocate updating the "free and open" Indo-Pacific vision and emphasize the importance of collaboration with like-minded nations to reinforce critical material supply chains, apparently with China's growing military and economic clout in the region in mind, the source added.

The 150-day special parliamentary session is scheduled to be convened on Wednesday, when Takaichi is almost certain to be reelected as prime minister.

© KYODO