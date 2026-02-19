Takaichi vows policy shifts to make Japan strong and prosperous

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gives her policy speech during the special Diet session on Friday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday pledged major policy shifts to make Japan "stronger and more prosperous," citing expansionary finance for economic growth and efforts to boost intelligence and defense capabilities to address security challenges.

In her first policy speech since being reelected prime minister by the Diet earlier this week, Takaichi also expressed her willingness to cooperate with the opposition despite her ruling party's historic landslide victory in the Feb 8 general election.

Takaichi said she will promote "responsible and proactive" fiscal policies and measures to encourage domestic investments in crisis management and promising fields.

"My Cabinet will end the long-running practice of excessive fiscal austerity and insufficient investment for the future," said Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister in October and was reelected Wednesday. "We will intensely press, press, press, press and press the switch for growth."

Takaichi vowed to speed up discussions on a two-year suspension of the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverage items, aiming to draw an interim conclusion before the summer at a cross-party "national council" and submit related bills swiftly.

With prolonged inflation in mind, the government will not rely on deficit-covering bond issuance for the suspension, which would be a stopgap to help households until the envisioned introduction of an income tax deduction and cash handout system, she said.

"By fully mobilizing these measures, we will create a virtuous cycle of investment and wage hikes," Takaichi said.

Japanese prime ministers usually deliver policy speeches in January after the start of ordinary Diet sessions, but this year the session ended in one day as Takaichi dissolved the House of Representatives on Jan 23 for a snap election, leading to her address during a 150-day special session that started Wednesday.

In the election, Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, won more than three quarters of the lower house's 465 seats, well above the two-thirds threshold required to override the House of Councillors to push through bills.

In the upper house, the LDP-JIP bloc remains in a minority.

Takaichi said she hopes to work with opposition parties in realizing policies, quoting from a Chinese classic, "With trust, we act in righteousness, with righteousness, we fulfill our mandate."

She called for cooperation to ensure the early enactment of a draft initial budget for fiscal 2026 starting April, which before the snap election had been expected to pass by the end of March, and of tax reform bills.

To prevent "unjustifiable foreign interference" in Japan, Takaichi said her government will establish a ministerial-level committee and upgrade the existing Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office to a national agency.

A conservative with hawkish security views, Takaichi also said she expects a deeper public debate on amending the war-renouncing Constitution, a long-held LDP goal, and revising the Imperial House Law for a "stable imperial succession," amid a decline in the number of imperial family members.

As for diplomacy, Takaichi said she will visit the United States next month, if possible, to "further strengthen a relationship of trust" with President Donald Trump, describing the bilateral alliance as the linchpin of Japan's foreign and security policies.

Regarding China, she reiterated Japan's commitment to building "constructive and stable" ties and continuing communication, amid bilateral tensions sparked by her remarks in parliament in November that an attack on Taiwan could prompt an intervention by Japan's defense forces.

Takaichi said Japan is facing "the most severe and complex" security environment of the postwar era, pointing to China's intensifying military activities and attempts to "unilaterally change the status quo by force and coercion" in the East and South China seas.

Also touching on North Korea's missile and nuclear development programs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Takaichi promised to update three key security and defense policy documents this year and "strategically evolve" Japan's free and open Indo-Pacific vision.

With Japan highly reliant on rare earth imports from China, Tokyo intends to "reconstruct supply chains not dependent on specific countries" and ramp up collaboration with like-minded partners, she said.

With issues related to foreign nationals in Japan attracting growing public attention, Takaichi said she seeks to realize a "society of orderly coexistence with foreign people" by "resolutely responding" to problematic behavior by some of them.

The government also plans to draw up by the summer an outline for regulations targeting land acquisitions by foreign nationals, which are widely viewed as a national security issue and contributing to rising real estate prices, she added.

