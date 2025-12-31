Takaichi vows to make Japan strong, prosperous through reforms

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday pledged to make Japan "strong and prosperous" by carrying out "necessary reforms" to address various domestic and global challenges.

In her New Year's statement, Takaichi said her government is committed to building a nation where younger generations can believe in the future and live in hope.

Takaichi emphasized that Japan faces a shrinking population, rising living costs after decades of deflation, and what she described as "the most severe and complex security environment" since the end of World War II.

Globally, political and economic uncertainties are growing as "the free and open international order is being shaken and hegemonic moves are increasing," she said, in an apparent reference to China's escalating military activities and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Takaichi took office after winning the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race in early October, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba, who had announced the previous month that he would resign following the party's heavy setback in the House of Councillors election in July.

With Takaichi's cabinet maintaining high approval ratings -- well above those of her immediate predecessors -- parliament is set to begin this year's 150-day regular session on Jan. 23.

But the ruling bloc of Takaichi's LDP and its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party, is expected to continue struggling to manage parliamentary affairs, as it holds a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and remains a minority in the upper chamber.

