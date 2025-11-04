 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Image: AP file
politics

Takaichi vows to make robust economy via spending in 17 strategic areas

TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed Tuesday to boost investments in 17 strategic fields, including artificial intelligence and shipbuilding, as her administration seeks to revitalize Japan's economy through public spending.

At the first meeting of the government's growth strategy panel, Takaichi assigned each of the 17 areas to relevant ministers and instructed them to draw up road maps detailing specific investment plans.

The government will "powerfully advance a growth strategy to realize a robust economy," Takaichi said, aiming to finalize the plan by next summer.

Takaichi vowed to realize a "virtuous cycle" in which corporate earnings and household incomes rise, eventually boosting tax revenues through the growth strategy.

The 17 strategic fields include AI and semiconductors, aviation and space as well as biotechnology, according to the government.

Another field, shipbuilding, is an area where Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to promote cooperation during their meeting last week.

Under a bilateral trade deal reached in July under Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, Japan pledged to invest $550 billion in key U.S. industries, including shipbuilding, in return for the lowering of higher tariff rates imposed by Trump.

Takaichi launched the Council for Japan's Growth Strategy, involving her entire cabinet, after taking office last month as Japan's first female prime minister. It replaced another council set up under the administration of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In her first policy speech since taking office on Oct 21, Takaichi stressed the need to achieve robust economic growth through bold strategic investments that enhance resilience against potential crises.

Takaichi also pledged to ensure the public and private sectors work hand in hand to make preemptive investments to address various risks and social issues, including economic and food security.

Lots more government spending in store, folks. Much of it will be in the form of "corporate welfare," and unless the corporations have a total change of heart, they will continue to hoard most of the loot the government will give them while continuing to pay less and less in real wages to working people Or they will bring in way more workers from India and Vietham. Maybe the govt will raise the consumer tax so that the corporate tax can stay in effect. Welcome to Japan Inc. 2.0.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Fight for Japan..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

