PM Takaichi
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (2nd from L) visits the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday. Image: Kyodo
politics

Takaichi vows to speed up gov't efforts for Fukushima reconstruction

1 Comment
FUKUSHIMA

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed Tuesday to speed up government work toward reconstruction in Fukushima Prefecture during her first visit to the region devastated by an earthquake and nuclear disaster in 2011.

"With the determination that all of my cabinet ministers are 'reconstruction ministers,' we will further accelerate our efforts," she told reporters, adding the government will fulfill its responsibilities to Fukushima "to the end."

In March 2011, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station suffered a multiple-reactor meltdown in the wake of a massive earthquake and tsunami, spewing massive amounts of radioactive materials into the air and resulting in contamination of land in the vicinity.

Takaichi, who became prime minister in October, received a briefing at the plant from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on the progress of decommissioning and toured an interim storage facility for soil removed during decontamination efforts.

With the government legally required to move soil waste outside of Fukushima Prefecture by March 2045, Takaichi said her administration would build on her predecessor Shigeru Ishiba's road map by clarifying steps toward selecting final candidates from 2030.

To promote its use, soil removed from Fukushima has been used in the front yard of the prime minister's office since July and in flowerbeds outside government ministries since September.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Much of Tohoku was naturally being depopulated long before the earthquake. Don't waste tax payers money trying to reverse this trend.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

