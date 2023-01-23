Kishida warns Japan on brink of social dysfunction amid falling birthrate

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned Monday that Japan is "on the brink" of losing its social function due to its rapidly declining birthrate, pledging to focus on child-rearing policies as the most pressing agenda item this year.
In his policy speech at the beginning of a 150-day regular Diet session, Kishida voiced his readiness to revive the world's third-largest economy, beset by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to play a leading role in diplomacy as this year's chair of the Group of Seven summit.
The prime minister also apologized for the resignations of four ministers within the span of around two months last year. They were effectively sacked in the face of criticism for scandals, including questionable links to the controversial Unification Church.
Kishida's address comes after a government estimate released in December showed annual births in Japan are likely to have fallen below 800,000 for the first time in 2022.
Calling policies aimed at facilitating child-rearing "the most effective investment for the future," Kishida vowed to "create a children-first economy and society" to reverse the country's plummeting birthrate that is hampering longer-term productivity growth.
As the Children and Families Agency, a new governmental body to oversee child policies, is scheduled to be launched in April, Kishida said his administration will map out an outline of a plan by June to double the budget related to child-rearing down the road.
"We will consider how society as a whole can stably support children while making various efforts," Kishida said, without elaborating on how to finance the costs.
On the macroeconomic front, Kishida called for lawmakers to join hands to put Japan on a "new growth track" in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Kishida said wage expansion is a key to achieving a "virtuous cycle" of redistributing increased earnings of companies to their workers and stimulating consumer spending, which has been weighed down by the sharpest inflation in over 40 years.
Japan's core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, gained 4.0 percent from a year earlier in December, the highest level since 1981.
Kishida emphasized the need for wage growth that exceeds the current inflation rate, driven up by higher global food and energy prices in the wake of Russia's aggression against Ukraine since February last year.
As about three years have passed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Kishida expressed his intention to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 this spring to a Class 5 disease, the same level as seasonal influenza.
He also said his government, formed in October 2021, will take the necessary steps to overcome the ongoing eighth wave of infections.
With Japan slated to host the G7 summit in May in his home constituency of Hiroshima, Kishida said he will show a strong commitment at the meeting to upholding a "free and open international order" based on the rule of law amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The premier added he will demonstrate unity at the G7 gathering in the western Japan city, devastated by a 1945 U.S. atomic bombing, while trying to strengthen ties with the "Global South," or developing nations in such areas as Asia, Africa and Latin America.
On national security, Kishida said his administration will "take measures" to procure sufficient funds to attain its goal of almost doubling its annual defense spending to around 2 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years, on par with NATO members.
In December, Japan decided to acquire enemy base strike capabilities to deter attacks on its territory and boost defense spending against a backdrop of mounting military threats from its neighbors -- China, Russia and North Korea.
Kishida, meanwhile, reiterated his eagerness to establish "constructive and stable" relations with China and "communicate closely" with South Korea.
Tokyo has been at odds with Beijing over Taiwan. Japan-South Korea ties have sunk to their worst level in decades under President Yoon Suk Yeol's predecessor, Moon Jae In, in the aftermath of a dispute over wartime labor.
In recent months, the approval ratings for Kishida's cabinet have been plunging as suspicious connections were revealed between many lawmakers belonging to his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church, often labeled as a cult.
Kishida said he is taking issues surrounding the religious group, known for its aggressive donation solicitations and other fundraising practices, "seriously," adding the government will strive to prevent similar problems from happening again.© KYODO
Elvis is here
Like eh hello. This has been news for yeeasrrs!!!
RareReason
Bad news guys, we're on the brink of losing our social function.
But on the good news side of things, we're doing a damn fine job of holding on to our stubbornness.
Hooray for us.
Moonraker
There's always immigration ...
Fiddlers
Falling birthrates have been a big issue since the 90s when i first got here but not enough done by the same party that has always been in power. Time to let some younger people and women that are smarter and less corrupt run this country.
David Brent
Maybe if more Japanese companies paid a living wage as opposed to a survival wage, people would feel like having kids.
Great time to be a Vietnamese “skilled trainee” (vegetable picker, factory skivvy) though!
dagon
Here we go again. Didn't work with Abenomics and New Capitalism looks to have similar effectiveness. Radical measures are needed before Japan suffers more decline in the quality of life of the populace.
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/thomas-piketty-capital-ideology
Cricky
"the most effective investment for the future," Kishida vowed to "create a children-first economy and society" to reverse the country's plummeting birthrate that is hampering. Ie they just realized that Japan inc won’t have enough workers to exploit.
We will consider how society as a whole can stably support children while making various efforts," Kishida said, without elaborating on how to finance the costs
pretty vague. ‘can buy war toys and then see what’s left over after taxing prospective parents into poverty.
his administration will "take measures" to procure sufficient funds to attain its goal of almost doubling its annual defense spending to around 2 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years
so there you go, war toys first’ children as a “priority” not so much.
‘he is as fluffy as a hotel pillow.
Asiaman7
I’m not sure that I would want to have children with a Japanese spouse who could easily sever my relationship with my young children at any time.
Japan is making progress in the field of joint custody after divorce, but the current plan is for joint custody to be an option only if both parents are in agreement.
And when they’re not in agreement, sole custody is the only choice. Historically, fathers and non-Japanese spouses have been the biggest losers when sole custody is the only option.
The government needs to fix this.
Emma
Yeah, it’s great they are upping the lump sum. But it may not cover all of the birthing costs. Which is fine. But you still have to pay a fair amount out of pocket for prenatal check ups too.
Then there is the problem of child care. There aren’t enough teachers as is. So unless they make it easier for one of the parents to stay home and raise kids on a single income.
and
they improve childcare and make it cheaper for the parents who both want to work (not just in Tokyo) .
It’s not really going to work otherwise.
theFu
Once again, the J-Govt complaining that Japanese aren't being "productive".
Govts can encourage births by subsidizing things, making everyone in Japan pay so more children happen. Start by subsidizing liquor to help more mistakes and making access to abortions just a little harder. I joke, but ...
obladi
Ah.... immigration would seem like a a pretty easy fix.
But then doing business in English would seem like a pretty good idea (shock!)
finally rich
Hell no!
Only people with the slightest interest in the japanese culture and language should be allowed in!
Not a Japan die-hard fan, just someone who can actually understand what kind of place they will live in.
Came to Japan already speaking fluent japanese (JLPT N1 ) and knowing the basic customs, and even then things were difficult.
If someone can't even read or write basic japanese it means this person can be replaced by a robot.
vanityofvanities
This problem has been known for long in Japan. But the government did not do anything effectuve until it is becoming an imminent threat. My neighbor, father a truck driver and mother working at a nursery, has 4 children and live in 2DK small danchi house yet it costs them over 60,000 yen a month. This is ridiculous.
Yubaru
Used to be a time when 1 wage was enough to support and raise a family.
Those days are long gone, and yet the administration thinks that by putting women into the work force and expecting them to have children AND continue their careers AND raise a family as well, not to mention being expected to take care of "husbands" the household and everything else, PLUS work too, without them having a decent wage or support system is the way to go?
Me thinks Kishida and all the others that think like him should be forced to take psychiatric evaluations and be hospitalized for treatment!
buua
I'm glad to hear that you're "making various efforts".
Yubaru
For far too many years the LDP has kowtowed to it's strongest support base, the "elderly" and farmers. Senior citizens are the focus of the current social welfare system and there is strong opposition from them towards spending money on the future.
Where has the money gone from the increase in the consumption tax from 8% to 10%? THAT was supposed to be used for children and supporting families! Answers would be nice!
TokyoLiving
Well, do something to help pople to make it easier for them to bring children..
Think of your people first instead of pandering to the whims of the US-NATO circus..
Michael Machida
Sounds like a bad joke.
Larry Lacky
My children are 25 years old and 22.
There isn’t anyway that I could support a family at the present time like I was able to years ago. I make 60,000 yen a month less than when they were small.
Any couple that chooses to start a family in Japan now, good luck and plan on eating lots of rice balls.