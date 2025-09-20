Political pushback clouds timing on eased Japan visas for Chinese tourists

Japan's plan to ease visa requirements for Chinese tourists remains stalled, long past its previously expected start this spring, due to pushback within the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

First announced by Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during a visit to Beijing in December, the measure was intended to advance ties and boost economic activity. But recent sensitivity in Japan regarding overtourism and a rising number of foreign residents have delayed implementation.

The plan included introducing a new 10-year, multiple-entry visa for high-earning Chinese nationals visiting individually for tourism and extending the group tourist visa to up to 30 days from the current 15 days.

A government source said the changes were "a card played to get China to resolve pending issues."

Among the issues was China's ban on Japanese seafood imports over the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the ocean from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that Beijing lifted in June.

But members of the LDP's foreign affairs committee criticized the visa move as "premature" and expressed concerns that it could lead to overtourism, in which the lives of local people in popular destinations are affected by a massive number of visitors. The visa changes did not occur in time for the summer vacation season.

"The sharp reaction within the ruling party left the government with no choice but to push back the spring start," a diplomatic source said.

A high-ranking government official said there is an increased "nervousness" in Japan over rising numbers of foreign residents and tourists, both trending at record highs.

In August, an "Africa Hometown" scheme between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and four local governments also led to misinformation that it would promote immigration from the continent, prompting a deluge of complaints at the municipalities.

When the visas could be eased is still "undecided," a senior Foreign Ministry official said, adding only that the government "will continue careful examinations."

© KYODO