Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Pompeo to visit Japan early July after his N Korea trip: gov't source

0 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Japan in early July for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following his trip to North Korea, a Japanese government source said Friday.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging a stopover for Pompeo in Japan possibly on July 7 and 8, during which he is also expected to meet with Foreign Minister Taro Kono, according to the source.

The Japanese government wants to be briefed on Pompeo's talks with North Korean officials scheduled next week and confirm bilateral cooperation to settle the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North's agents in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kono told reporters on Wednesday during his visit to Bangkok that he would like to hold talks with Pompeo "in the near future."

Pompeo will visit Pyongyang next week for talks with the North over denuclearization, the Financial Times reported Thursday. It will be the first high-level meeting between the two countries since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a summit on June 12 in Singapore.

Kono was planning to make a tour of Europe including trips to Austria and Georgia, but will likely review his schedule to accommodate plans to meet Pompeo in Japan, the source added.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon