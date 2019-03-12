Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Population decline leads village to have smallest assembly in Japan

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A mountainous village in western Japan will have the smallest assembly in the country, represented by only five members, it said Tuesday, in the latest sign of the nation's declining population.

The assembly of Kitayama village in Wakayama Prefecture passed an ordinance to cut the number of assembly members from six to five, effective in December when it is slated to hold an election. It will be the smallest represented village in Japan alongside the village of Kitadaito in Okinawa Prefecture.

One seat has been unfilled since 2016, after a member stepped down to become village mayor.

"There have been no immediate issues with just five representatives. Our verdict represents the reality we are facing today of a decreasing population," said Kenya Katsuragi, one of its members.

"We have settled on this decision after extensive discussions on the pros and cons of lowering the number of representatives," Manabu Kubo, who chairs the assembly, said after it enacted the ordinance. "We may revert back to six members if the population increases again."

The village has a population of 440, and is located in the mountains bordering Mie and Nara prefectures. It is known to be the country's only exclave, isolated from any other village or city in Wakayama.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

The 8 Best Unaired Scenes from ‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog