Prepare to get rid of 'hanko,' Suga tells government

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed his government on Wednesday to draw up plans to stop using hanko seals on administrative documents, a tradition that has been criticized as outdated and necessitating face-to-face interaction that risks spreading the coronavirus.
The move, part of Suga's push to improve bureaucratic efficiency, is expected to lead to more government services becoming available online.
"I want all ministries to compile a comprehensive review of their administrative procedures in the near future," Suga told a meeting of the Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform, an advisory panel of members from the private sector and academics.
Hanko are widely used in Japan for signing contracts, business transactions and various administrative procedures, including enrolling in the national pension program.
As the seals need to be pressed onto physical copies of documents, they are seen as hindering efforts to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Of the more than 10,000 types of administrative procedures that require hanko, more than 90 percent can be simplified, according to Taro Kono, the minister in charge of administrative reform.
Kono has said he hopes to submit legislation to address the issue to next year's ordinary Diet session, and that he also wants to reduce the use of fax machines.
At Wednesday's meeting, Suga stressed the need for online medical consultations, which have been deregulated as a special measure against the coronavirus, to become a permanent option.
The prime minister, who took office in mid-September, also reiterated his push for distance learning to be made more widely available, saying such technology "should be taken full advantage of in the digital age."© KYODO
Farmboy
I suppose it is inefficient, but I like my hanko. This is sad.
Freddy Freeway
Better 100 years late than never.
R. T.
"The prime minister, who took office in mid-September, also reiterated his push for distance learning to be made more widely available, saying such technology "should be taken full advantage of in the digital age.""
Wow! Finally someone realized it is not the 6th century.
Now, "actually" getting rid of the hanko is another story. Implementation may be done on a period of 3 decades, in steps. Perhaps first they can use thumb stamps in the transition period.
Sven Asai
What specific Japanese cultural assets are next to be sacrificed to worldwide unified ‘lifestyle’ or otherwise abolished? Kimonos, as it is faster to put on a T-Shirt and trousers? Tea ceremony, as you can grab a coke out of vending machines in seconds? And so on... what a pity.
Toshihiro
As someone who has a tendency to be inconsistent with signatures, I think Hanko's are great since you just stamp and go. But still, I think these types of proving your identification should be obsolete by now with phones having facial recognition and fingerprint scanning.
Reckless
Bravo!
noriahojanen
I wonder if there are any good way-outs and new opportunities for many hanko artisans & producers (now coming under unemployment threat). Though the industry seems to have been overprotected with regulations their fined skills are still outstanding, can be applied to some other areas.
Fighto!
Sad news. A part of culture unique to Japan going extinct. Hundreds of little hanko-makers and shops around Japan will simply vanish. Copying the West is not always the best path to take.
We can still keep our hanko as souvenirs, but not be able to use them legally.
OssanAmerica
A step in the right direction! Good for the Suga administration on this one.
Luddite
Yes! The whole country needs to prepare to ditch them.
Do the hustle
It’ll never happen! I was always amused by the boxes of little rubber stamps they use at city hall and the vehicle registration center. Most Japanese do not have a signature either. They print their name on official documents like passports.
Larr Flint
IS SUGA crazy?!??! What will happen to all that office workers who are hired just to put a stamp on the document?? We will have huge unemployment!!! Crazy staff!!!
Dark days coming!
Bungle
I'll believe it when I see it. Or not, as the case may be.
Kumagaijin
Funny. I've made dozens of comments about hankos being outdated and probably the reason behind the government not being able to deliver aid and masks and other things, but my comments always got removed.
smithinjapan
Won't happen, and if it should, by some miracle, when they are going to put some laws/legislation into effect to make it so, they won't know what to do, so they'll say, "Introducing the electronic hanko! No more paper, no more messy ink! you carry an electronic stamp with you and press it onto an electronic pad, all of which will be made domestically! Onto a new age!"
Of course, I hope they can do it, but they won't. This hundreds year old practice, back when you actually SEALED something with candle wax, affects far too many facets of society. Saw it in the bank the other day when it took them 52 minutes to change my address... documents upon documents, when they asked me to "sign" my name I clarified (though experience) that they actually wanted me to print my name so it's legible, not sign it, then stamp, then they photocopied it and put it in binders, handed me a specialized tissue from a box written "stamp tissues", and after taking away the rubber pad placed under the documents... every single one of those items created and sold for the hanko system. Reminds me of the farmers who cannot adapt but still demand government assistance; they're not about to change, so neither will the system.
Heck, I bet Suga announces it'll be so, and take affected in 2120 or something.
Bob Fosse
You’re at least 50 years too late to complain about this.
Cricky
¥ 100 store Hankos? What do we do with them? Without a red stamp on a document is it still be legally binding? I could use a craftily carved half potato but it's cheeper to just buy a hanko for ¥100 yen. As long as it's red ink no one cares. And nobody seems to check anyway.
kurisupisu
I was always fond of Hanako-sad to see her go...