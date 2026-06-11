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Pro-Taiwan Japanese lawmakers rename group; may trigger China backlash

3 Comments
TOKYO

A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers that promotes ties with Taiwan decided Thursday to adopt a new name that explicitly includes the word "Taiwan," a move that could draw a backlash from China.

The group approved the name change at a plenary meeting in Tokyo. Until now the group had used a kanji character indicating "Republic of China," Taiwan's official name. In English, the group has been called the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council.

The renaming is apparently intended to showcase the lawmakers' resolve to strengthening exchanges with the self-ruled democratic island, which China views as its own territory.

Discussions on the name change were held behind closed doors. The new name is not available in English at this point, according to the group.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te delivered a video message to the gathering, with at least one Taiwanese government official in attendance.

In announcing the new name, Keiji Furuya of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who serves as the head of the council, said the group now has more than 300 members, calling it proof of the "unshakable bond" between Japan and Taiwan.

Tokyo's relationship with Beijing has increasingly soured since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in November suggesting an attack on Taiwan could trigger a response by the Self-Defense Forces, in support of the United States.

China aims to bring Taiwan into its fold, by force if necessary. While Japan switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1972, the two sides maintain unofficial ties through representative offices and institutions.

Taiwan and Communist-led China have been governed separately since 1949 due to a civil war.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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3 Comments
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日華懇 still includes China.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If it draws a backlash from China, I'm all for it.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

So public won't expect any cooling down for China and Japan relationship for anytime near future.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

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