Tachibana focuses on single issue, to 'crush' NHK

Takashi Tachibana, 52, is a former upper house member who heads NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from Japan Broadcasting Corp), a single-issue party that vows to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster commonly known as NHK.

Tachibana won a seat in last year's House of Councillors election but relinquished his Diet seat for a failed attempt to win an upper house by-election in Saitama Prefecture held a few months later.

The party calls for the abolishment of mandatory payment of subscription fees to the public broadcaster, Tachibana's former employer, arguing that only those who watch the network should have to pay.

He was indicted in April on charges of disturbing NHK's business by illegally sharing the personal information of some subscribers online as well as intimidating a member of a local assembly in Tokyo. His trial has yet to begin.

