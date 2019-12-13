Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A protest is held Saturday in waters in Okinawa near where a U.S. air base is due to be relocated, one year after full-blown offshore landfill work for the transfer began. Photo: KYODO
politics

Protest held in Okinawa 1 year after start of landfill for U.S base

2 Comments
NAHA

A protest was staged in waters in Okinawa on Saturday near where a U.S. air base is due to be relocated, one year after full-blown offshore landfill work for the transfer began.

"We'll never give up, let's keep going," protesters, paddling about 30 canoes along with some boats near the Henoko coastal district, yelled in chorus with signs declaring "Remove all bases" and "Don't kill coral."

Despite strong local opposition, the central government went ahead with the landfill work for moving U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the district of Nago.

Many Okinawa people are against the relocation plan as they want the base moved out of the southern island prefecture.

"The relocation work shouldn't be carried out," said Setsuko Yara, 76, who took part in the protest. "If I think such a beautiful sea will be lost, I can't help but feel disappointment."

On Dec 14, 2018, the Japanese government started the adding of soil and sand at a 6.3-hectare section of the Henoko coastal area, next to another 33-hectare area where reclamation work began in March.

The landfill work has been completed at about 70 percent of the section, while around 10 percent of the larger area has been reclaimed, according to the Defense Ministry's Okinawa bureau.

The central government plans to reclaim 160 hectares in total to build a V-shaped runway.

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki has asked Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to halt the landfill work, citing the result of a prefectural referendum held in February which showed more than 70 percent of residents oppose the relocation plan.

But the Abe administration maintains the current relocation plan is the "only solution" to remove the dangers posed by the Futenma base, which is currently located in a crowded residential area of Ginowan.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Troublemakers at it again. Nothing better to do than to protest something they can never ever change.

Okinawa needs the US bases and they’re staying. Find a new hobby

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Not just Okinawa but the security of east Asia as a whole is riding on those bases. I feel for the people of Okinawa but the base needs to stay for now. I bet when it's all said and done, it won't be as bad as they are fearing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas In The City: 10 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For Holiday Dining

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog