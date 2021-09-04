Putin calls absence of Russia-Japan peace treaty 'nonsense'

President Vladimir Putin says it is "nonsense" that Russia and Japan have not concluded a peace treaty following World War II while criticizing Tokyo for repeatedly changing its position in relevant talks.
Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok in Far East Russia on Friday, Putin also expressed his concern that U.S. forces may install a missile system on Japanese soil near its border with Russia if a peace accord is signed, urging Japan to "ensure a peaceful future" where such a development would not be allowed.
The territorial dispute over Russian-controlled, Tokyo-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido has prevented the two nations from concluding a peace treaty.
Putin said the countries have repeatedly agreed on joint work on the islands, but Japan "repeatedly revised its stance."
Russia wants Japan to recognize that the four islands -- known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan -- were legitimately acquired following Tokyo's 1945 surrender in the war, while Japan takes the view that the seizure was illegal.© KYODO
Simian Lane
If Putin agreed to turn one of the islands into a wild bear reserve, that would be less nonsensical
Oxycodin
Hail Putin!!! Live foRussia
smithinjapan
The four islands are Russian. Period. They are not lived on, administered, or protected by Japan, and never will be again. They had a chance to get two back, but when Right-wingers here scoffed at the idea the cowardly politicians backed down and got what they deserved for it instead -- none.
thepersoniamnow
SmithinJapan
Yeah man, you tell us all about it lol.
GdTokyo
what he really means is foreign aid to Russia (only possible with a peace treaty) is nonsensical.
Return the islands to Japanese administration and you can have your peace treaty, Vlad. Until then, no deal and no aid.
Ingvar
Who knows what will happen in 100 or 200 years but communism and the non existence of the nation state is far more likely than the Japanese state gaining administrative control over those lands. Japan should concentrate on keeping Hokkaido. That means taxing capitalists x 10 and giving the money to families.
Ingvar
Yep and Russia really needs "aid" from Japan.......
Moskollo
Japan is wasting its time negotiating with putin-he’s never going to give the islands back. Best policy would be to wait for who comes next and hope he/she is more moderate, when he does eventually lose power..
Slickdrifter
How long has comrade Putin held power now?
Seems like forever.
marcelito
Return the islands to Japanese administration and you can have your peace treaty, Vlad. Until then, no deal and no aid.
Yeah, in the right wing dreams - return the islands?...Watch Putin give whoever the next rotating door Japanese PM will be the finger if they persist with the same nonsense.
kurisupisu
They’ll always be a Russian as any allowance for US troops on them by Japan would be too challenging for Russia.
PTownsend
20 or so years, so far. Putin's in charge until 2036, which must please many right wingers n the US and around the globe. Putin's the kind of 'strong' leader they seem to prefer. And his brand of authoritarian capitalism, called state capitalism by some, fascism by others is the kind of political/economic system the farthest right seem to want.
Robert Cikki
And here we are, 76 years after World War II. And the propaganda mouthpieces still can't accept that the San Francisco Peace Treaty has been signed, is internationally recognised and is in force. And instead of the far right and the Russian drunken heads here doing some thinking, they keep spewing hatred and similar empty platitudes. The islands are completely insignificant. There's practically nothing there, they're not even significant in terms of fishing. The only thing they're good for is measuring sausages.
Baradzed
Japan has a good strategy to wait. It is totally possible to get these islands back. In 2004 Putin gave to China one and a half Russian owned islands. And before that, drunk Yeltsin almost signed disputed Kuril islands back to Japan, but was timely sobered by his colleague.