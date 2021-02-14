Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Vladimir Putin Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP
politics

Putin indicates Russia will not negotiate territorial dispute with Japan

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin told local media he will adhere to the country's constitution which was revised last year to bar the transfer of territory to a foreign power, indicating Moscow will not engage Tokyo in negotiations over the nations' long-running territorial dispute.

But in his remarks, aired on a state-run television channel Sunday but made last Wednesday, Putin added he wants to "develop" ties with Japan despite his pledge to not "do anything that runs counter" to the Constitution.

It was the first time the Russian leader publically indicated he will not respond to Tokyo's claims on four Russian-held islands based on constitutional amendments approved by a vote in July that include clauses banning the cession of territory.

The dispute over the islands has stood in the way of the nations signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

While the amendments do not apply to border demarcation, Putin told the editors-in-chief attending the meeting to ask Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov which parts of the nation are affected.

Tokyo reacted to Putin's remarks Monday, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato stressing Japan's stance on the territorial dispute is unchanged.

"We would like to continue our tenacious effort under our basic policy of resolving the territorial issue and signing a peace treaty," Kato told a press conference.

He also added that Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed in a September phone call they would accelerate negotiations toward a peace treaty based on a 1956 joint declaration between the two countries.

Tokyo has long sought the return of the four islands off the Hokkaido coast it calls the Northern Territories. The islands were seized by the Soviet Union following Japan's surrender in 1945 and are called the Southern Kurils by Russia.

Before Putin's remarks, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president, said on Feb. 1 the constitutional revision has made discussions with Japan over the territorial dispute impossible.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog